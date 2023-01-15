Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

Posted by Charean Williams on January 15, 2023, 7:53 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings defense has been the team’s Achilles’ heel all season. Minnesota ended the season ranked 31st in total defense and tied for 28th in scoring defense.

But most of the season, the Vikings were able to overcome any deficiencies and find a way to win. They were 11-0 in one-score games in the regular season, including a 27-24 victory over the Giants on Christmas Eve.

This time, though, there wasn’t a fourth quarter comeback, a last-play field goal or a one-score win. Instead, the Vikings’ season ended in a 31-24 loss to the Giants.

New York, which won for only the third time in nine games, advances to the divisional round next weekend. The Giants will play division rival Philadelphia for a third time this season.

Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, completing 24 of 35 passes. He also ran for 78 yards on 17 carries.

Saquon Barkley had touchdown runs of 28 and 2 yards, finishing with 53 yards on nine carries. He also caught five passes for 56 yards. Isaiah Hodgins had eight receptions for 105 yards, and Darius Slay added four receptions for 88 yards.

The Giants went for it on fourth-and-one at their own 45 with 3:28 left, and a Jones quarterback sneak got it easily. The Giants finished 2-for-2 on fourth down Sunday. But three plays later, a wide-open Slayton dropped a pass on third-and-15 with the Vikings out of timeouts with 3:03 left.

The Giants had to punt for only the second time all day.

It got slightly interesting when Dexter Lawrence was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty on Kirk Cousins on second-and-four from the Minnesota 18. Instead of third-and-four, the Vikings got a new set of downs at their own 18. But the Vikings’ hopes died at their own 48 when T.J. Hockenson was stopped by Xavier McKinney for a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-eight.

The Giants gained 431 yards to the Vikings’ 332.

Cousins was 31-of-39 for 273 yards and two touchdowns but falls to 1-3 in postseason starts.

Justin Jefferson gained only 47 yards on seven catches with Hockenson catching 10 for 129 yards.

Permalink 166 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

166 responses to “Giants hold off Vikings 31-24 to advance to Philadelphia next weekend

  1. I’ve been a fan since the 80s so I know all about the Vikings and the play-offs. A couple of times I’ve went in with expectation but it’s mostly hope, there was no expectation this year. The defense is as bad as advertised and as good as the offense has been they almost have to be perfect to overcome it. They say it’s the hope that kills you, believe me it’s not, it’s the expectation. The expectation of having a great team that’s good enough to win it all, this year I can live with hoping a lopsided team could catch lightning in a bottle during the play offs

  11. So all the Viking fans were talking trash to the packer fans just for an extra week?

  13. Congrats to the New York Football Giants!!

    Great game from both teams, someone’s gotta win tho

  14. As a former Vikings head coach once stated…”The Vikings were who we thought they were!”

  21. Big games for Lightyear and Barkley.
    Will the Giants pay them to stay next year? Officials did their best to keep the Vikings in it …

  25. Ahhhhhhhhahahaha!!! Could not have happened to a more deserving, obnoxious fanbase. You like that??!!

  26. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is now the Land of 10,000 LOL’s. Can’t spell schadenfreude without V,I,K,E, and S!

  28. One…and…(well, you know the rest).

    Is that 62 or 63 seasons now without a world title for the beleaguered Vikings? I lost count.

  30. Donatell needs to go. O’Connell needs to hire someone to call plays. He treats a racehorse like a trotter.

  34. This should be a good, fun game. Philly fan but I have watched a lot of NYFG all season. Daboll is a first rate HC. I hope the Eagles win but have a lot of respect for what Daboll has done.

  35. The Wilf’s deserved this. This is what happens when you’d rather hire a nice guy like Kevin O’Connell instead of a guy who is dying to win like Jim Harbaugh. Four or five more years of mediocrity until the Vikings move on to their next mediocre coach.

  37. Another year and another failure to obtain that elusive Lombardi Trophy. And the goofy horn they play is silent again.

  39. Not surprised at all with the outcome. The 4 yard pass on 4th and 8 with the season on the line explains a lot.

  41. Well, that’s the Vikings everyone, no one should be surprised here.

    We all know now they were never as good as their fluke season record.

  46. The Packers had an awful year and still managed to win as many playoff games as the Vikings.

  48. Vikings defense is weak. Part of me hopes Giants Cinderella ride continues but most likely they’ll get dumped on their asses by Philly.

  50. Seems like only a week ago the Vikings fans were crowing about a Packers loss. Turnabout is fair play.

  53. The Lions seem like the NFC North favorites for the foreseeable future. Vikings were who everyone thought they were, and they did not exceed any expectations. Kirk is average, he and Jefferson just aren’t clutch when it matters, and that defense has more holes than Swiss cheese

  57. ocdn says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:54 pm

    You didn’t let us down, Minnesota. You played to our expectations…..

    ocdnisaret@rtdocdnisaret@rtdocdnisaret@rtdocdnisaret@rtdocdnisaret@rtdocdnisaret@rtd

    Says the guy that roots for a team with one (1) playoff win since 1957…..

  59. I wish I could say I’m surprised, but nope. Cousins is nothing more than a high priced backup. If Minnesota ever figures that out, they’ll be onto something.

  60. I don’t EVER want to hear viking fans complain about the refs after that terrible roughing the passer call that cousins got on the final drive.

  62. ocdn says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:54 pm

    You didn’t let us down, Minnesota. You played to our expectations…..

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    ^Says^ the guy that roots for a team with one (1) playoff win since 1957…..

  64. Imagine playing 18 games just to watch your $40+ million dollar quarterback end your season with a three yard checkdown to a guy who is going to get tackled immediately on 4th and 8. Haha, Cousins is a bigger conman than Bernie Madoff.

  65. A 13-win pretender — champion of a paper division with a joke of a defense, and a quarterback who falters on the big stage – once again pulls a one-and-done after losing at home to a lower seed.
    Does that about sum it up?

  66. Posted this before and posting again.

    NFC – Niners and Eagles
    Dark Horse – Giants

    NFC – Chiefs and Bengals
    Dark Horse – Jaguars

  70. Vikings fans know what it is like for Packers fans now. Players don’t care because they don’t make any money in the playoffs. Those too paid cats make more money in a couple minutes than they do for the whole wildcard game.

  71. I like 13 win teams that don’t choke away their season during wildcard weekend.

    Frauds exposed. Told you so.

  72. FACT: The Detroit Lions were a MUCH better team and representative of the NFC North that this team was!

    FACT: The city of Detroit is FAR SUPERIOR to the twin cities

    FACT: The Lions will DOMINATE the division for YEARS TO COME!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  75. That vikings defense made Jones look like Montana. A fan base that thinks success is a division title will think they had a great year.

  76. arealisticpackerfan says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm
    Imagine playing 18 games just to watch your $40+ million dollar quarterback end your season with a three yard checkdown to a guy who is going to get tackled immediately on 4th and 8.

    ////

    Kinda like your $60M QB choking a must win game at home?

  77. Tony Awesome says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:55 pm

    Told ya so,… ONE and DONE !!!
    zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
    but one and done is better than none and done.

  78. It’s funny how a Viking loss can make so many packer fans happy. What a sad existence. It was a great season, incredible wins and incredible plays. The Vikings should have known not to hire a packer DC. The Vikings must fire Donatell immediately. This years defense was an embarrassment to my fellow Purple People Eaters. Looks like the niners are the team to beat. SKOL!

  79. philmccracken says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    I like 13 win teams that don’t choke away their season during wildcard weekend.

    /////

    That’s right, 13 wins and a playoff game. Jealous much?

  81. QBs not coached to throw past the sticks anymore?

    There was no hope of a conversion on that.

  82. The first 4 games this weekend showed just how inconsistent the officiating is with regards to holding, false starts, and personal fouls. It’s been all over the map in all of the games.

    The Vikings deserved this loss. The defence, which has been a strength for a long time, has been absolutely pathetic all year. I hope Donatell is gone by tomorrow.

    Congrats, Giants fans! I think they’ll play the Eagles hard.

  83. Vikings will win nothing with cousins at the helm. Start loading up on rookies in the draft and hope one pans out like Purdy

  84. The Raiders are the Lions of the AFC says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm
    ocdn says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:54 pm

    You didn’t let us down, Minnesota. You played to our expectations…..

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    ^Says^ the guy that roots for a team with one (1) playoff win since 1957…

    ———

    Same number of SB wins as the Vikings

  85. At the end of the day, we’re not pathetic obsessed packer fans who do nothing but troll the Vikings boards.. (With a an absolute Crap HS stadium to play on..)

  86. I was going to say Minnesota is wasting Jefferson’s career, but… Unanimous All-Pro – 47 yards?!? Ouch.

  87. 4th and 8 and throw for 4 yards. That’s Cousins.

    Vikings were not as good as their record. They have talent on offense, defense needs an upgrade on a big way.

    Grew up in Giants land, so go G-men! Would love to see them go the distance

  88. bigdaddyrockytop says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:04 pm
    That vikings defense made Jones look like Montana. A fan base that thinks success is a division title will think they had a great year.

    With a first year head coach, I think they were expected to only win 6 games. *Shrug*

  89. theyearofthecat01 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    FACT: The Detroit Lions were a MUCH better team and representative of the NFC North that this team was!

    FACT: The city of Detroit is FAR SUPERIOR to the twin cities

    FACT: The Lions will DOMINATE the division for YEARS TO COME!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

    ________________________________________

    The only FACT concerning the Lions is that they have won one (1) playoff game (1991) since 1957.

  90. Throw a 3 yard pass to a covered TE on 4th and 8 with the season on the line. If I were a Vikings fan I’d have puked.

  91. Chunk Life says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:59 pm
    That 4th down throw 5 yards short of the line to end the game was absolutely atrocious

    ———————-

    He was out of options and sacked anyhow if he didn’t get rid of it. All he could do was see what Hockenson might accomplish against a smaller player. It wasn’t out of the question a beast like H could do something there, and better than the zero chance he was looking at otherwise. Credit the Giant’s D for shutting off his choices. And the tackle of H was no small feat either. The Giants player had to fight hard there.

  92. gophersnot says:

    Kinda like your $60M QB choking a must win game at home?

    Exhibit A of the American education system, folks.

  94. Anybody who thought the Vikings would win was being delusional. The defense was and is so bad, and at the crucial play of the game, Cousins reverts to a three yard checkdown pass on fourth and twelve. The Vikings will never go far with Cousins, as they haven’t since he has been their QB. The DC has to be fired tomorrow.

  95. Maybe the Vikings should have spotted them 33 points first and then they could have won like they did against the Colts.

  98. theyearofthecat01 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    FACT: The Detroit Lions were a MUCH better team and representative of the NFC North that this team was!

    FACT: The city of Detroit is FAR SUPERIOR to the twin cities

    FACT: The Lions will DOMINATE the division for YEARS TO COME!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

    ////////////////

    Did the lions make the playoffs? In fact the kitty cats haven’t made the playoffs since? Really I don’t know🤣

  99. gophersnot says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:06 pm
    philmccracken says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    I like 13 win teams that don’t choke away their season during wildcard weekend.

    /////

    That’s right, 13 wins and a playoff game. Jealous much?
    ___________

    Yep, that’ll look great in the trophy case.
    skoLOL!!!
    You Barneys just crack me up. 🤣

  101. Not a fan of the Giants at all, & really can’t stand Cousins in the least….. too bad they BOTH couldn’t have lost!!!

  102. Viking fan – saw this coming. I knew our defense was a total sieve, and it finally caught up with us.

    My hope is Donatell is fired tomorrow.

  103. I’m smiling Ear to Ear,… knowing the vile comments about the Packers stumbles in the playoffs from Viking fanatics. Time for a payback. Where’s cheeseisfattening ? ariani ?

  104. While not a fan really of both teams, thus a few observations as sure seems Minny is the regular season warrior then simply cannot get it done .. most folks are saying its the defense but holy crap on that last play mr. QB really ??? n the Giants as hands up who else thought that Mr. Jones was a goner before the season started n looks like now they shall keep him as the team since wot the helmet catch is finally making some noise … so give credit where credit is due as sadly they are still going holy crap over there in the Charger camp as we sure thought it would be the lightning bolts advancing n not the tall boyse from NYC !!

  105. Well y’all got to watch your team one more week than I got to watch mine so I can’t say anything. Sorry to see the NFC north not represented yet again but it is always sweet watching the Vikings lose.

  108. arealisticpackerfan says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:09 pm
    gophersnot says:

    Kinda like your $60M QB choking a must win game at home?

    Exhibit A of the American education system, folks.

    /////

    You mean my Green Bay WI school education? I had to make sure you’d understand.

  109. theyearofthecat01 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    FACT: The Detroit Lions were a MUCH better team and representative of the NFC North that this team was!

    FACT: The city of Detroit is FAR SUPERIOR to the twin cities

    FACT: The Lions will DOMINATE the division for YEARS TO COME!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

    ——————————————————

    Kind of a low bar comparison, but sure.

  110. Giants got lucky playing a weak playoff team in name only that had 8 wins where they trailed in the 4th quarter bunch of narrow close wins Vikings were just lucky this year the Eagles will blow the NYG off the field next weekend.

  113. philmccracken says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    I like 13 win teams that don’t choke away their season during wildcard weekend.

    ______________

    A Packer fan talking about 13 win teams choking, oh the irony.

  115. Book it next weeks games and times are as follows giants at Philadelphia Saturday late afternoon on Fox, if cincy wins tonight cincy at Buffalo Saturday night on CBS. On Sunday early game Jacksonville at Kansas City on NBC and primetime game Dallas/Brady winner at San Francisco. On Fox

  116. The Vikings were projected to finish 2nd or 3rd in their division. Kirk Cousins was a 500 qb that couldn’t win the big games or when the game was on the line. The Vikings whiffed on hiring Kevin O’Connel and should’ve gone with Harbaugh.

    I think all of those narratives were proved false. I think Kirk’s career is on a new trajectory. They just need even an average defense and they’ll be ok. Is Mike Zimmer available? He may’ve made Eric Kendricks cry, but at least he got something out of him.

  119. Sorry to see the NFC north not represented yet again but it is always sweet watching the Vikings lose.
    ———————————————–
    But the SKOL’s will win the offseason Super Bowl of PFT again.

  121. longjohnpeter says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:10 pm
    Vikings were finished after the beat down the Packers gave then in Green Bay

    ////////////////

    Congratulations on your Super Bowl🤣

  124. The Fraudster Fanbase is here talking about…the Packers? Obsess much? ZERO SUPERBOWL WINS make you mad much?

  125. Packer fans suck up the bear fans just to feel better about their sorry selves.. Pretty pathetic and weak but hilarious all in one!

  126. detroiter says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:15 pm
    GET READY 2024. DETROIT LIONS BEGIN THEIR REIGN AS KINGS OF THE NORTH

    /////////////////

    Wow, lion fan has already claimed the off-season championship.🤣

  127. Vikes choke again in the playoffs.
    Its getting old.
    ———————————
    I don’t know what you’re talking about, but that will never get old.

  128. scottishvike says:
    A Packer fan talking about 13 win teams choking, oh the irony.
    ==

    A Vikings fan putting his hpocricy on full display. Not ironic, nor surprising at all.
    For most of the last several seasons the Packers have won more games, or won the division, or gone further in the playoffs than Minnesota, yet none of that mattered. Vikings fans were all over the place claiming the Packers were abject failures for winning 13 games and not winning it all, or at least getting to the Super Bowl.
    Well guess what Minny fan: It doesn’t matter if your teams won more games than the Packers, or won the division, or went to the playoffs while Green Bay didn’t. By the standards set here by your own fanbase, your 2022 team is an abject failure of epic proportions. What the Packers did or didn’t do is irrelevant.
    The lesson? What goes around comes around. Better learn to live with it.

  129. Note to cousins and the HC …..when you need 8 yards ,don’t go for 3 yards. The analytics/ stats sheet you’re holding ,should indicate you’ll be SHORT by 5.

  130. Major disappointment again. Another year of saying wait until next year. Don’t understand Cousins throwing a 3 yard pass to a covered receiver on 4th and 8.

  131. Sorry I’m late to the comments folks. I know you’ve been waiting for it so here goes:

    Still
    Keep
    On
    Losing!!!! SKOL!!!!!!!

  133. . Don’t understand Cousins throwing a 3 yard pass to a covered receiver on 4th and 8

    ——

    He’s a choker

  134. detroiter says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:15 pm

    GET READY 2024. DETROIT LIONS BEGIN THEIR REIGN AS KINGS OF THE NORTH!

    ___________________

    So are you skipping the 2023 season? LOL

    Confidence level is very low with one playoff win since 1957 guy.

  135. Famous Amos says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:13 pm
    Even the Lions have four NFL championships.

    —————————————————————————-

    You can’t use that one. For Vikings fans the NFL didn’t exist before 1961.

  137. Poor Vikings fans. Once again, their team fails and breaks their hearts.
    Since 1961 — not one championship.

  138. Wow lots of Packer fans here gloating. Where were you all last week when they lost?
    Philmccracken you were not anywhere to be found but now lol.
    Remember we made it you didn’t This horrible choking team beat you to make it. Frauds? How? We had the worse defense in the league but won the NFC North so that doesn’t say much about your team.

  139. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:54 pm
    So all the Viking fans were talking trash to the packer fans just for an extra week?
    ////
    Actually, the Packer fans were talking trash, until the Lions beat
    Them.

  141. Yeah, I don’t know what’s funnier, the Vikings losing or the Lions fans already on here talking smack. Why not have a couple of winning seasons in a row before you start with all that nonsense…and that ROAR thing? Don’t do that, you’re embarrassing yourselves.

  142. Yes , the Bears suck…..but at least they have a super bowl trophy , as a Packer fan , at least I can be logical and say that the Lions will get a super bowl trophy before the Vikings will ever sniff one

  143. What fan base feels worse, The Chargers or The Vikings? LOL
    Damn it still warms my heart knowing the Vikings will have not be touching the great Vince Lombardi Trophy.

  144. mikeyb says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:31 pm
    Poor Vikings fans. Once again, their team fails and breaks their hearts.
    Since 1961 — not one championship.

    _____________

    What’s this since 1961 -since FOREVER!

    The Vikings Still Suck!

  146. dregonspengler says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:24 pm
    scottishvike says:
    A Packer fan talking about 13 win teams choking, oh the irony.
    ==

    A Vikings fan putting his hpocricy on full display. Not ironic, nor surprising at all.
    For most of the last several seasons the Packers have won more games, or won the division, or gone further in the playoffs than Minnesota, yet none of that mattered. Vikings fans were all over the place claiming the Packers were abject failures for winning 13 games and not winning it all, or at least getting to the Super Bowl.
    Well guess what Minny fan: It doesn’t matter if your teams won more games than the Packers, or won the division, or went to the playoffs while Green Bay didn’t. By the standards set here by your own fanbase, your 2022 team is an abject failure of epic proportions. What the Packers did or didn’t do is irrelevant.
    The lesson? What goes around comes around. Better learn to live with it

    //////////////////

    Are you new here? Packer fan usually will say “yuo losted, pakers ar bedder.

  147. FLUKE!!! Obviously, NY didn’t want Minnesota to win. You can chalk this one up to the refs. They were told to let a NY team win, and they did. This will only make us stronger. The entire league will fear us even more next year!! SKOL!!!!

  148. I like a Quarterback who can throw for three hundred yards in a game during the season.

  149. As a Viking fan I knew all year we were not a Super Bowl team, but to win the division was quite an accomplishment considering the age of our defense. It’s better we lost this week by 7 instead of next week by 40, with that said it’s definitely time to cut the older overrated players , Smith, Kendrick’s, Peterson, Hicks, Sullivan , would of cut Thielen to but his dead money is to much next year. Irv Smith, and Cook. We’re stuck with cousins one more year. Draft all Defense, and hopefully with the cap space you would get, try to get a couple good defensive players. Oh I almost forgot the most important thing, get rid of Donatelle. Well Vikings fans, could have been worse, we could have been the 1 seed for the last two years and blew it then. SKOL

  150. mikeyb says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:31 pm
    Poor Vikings fans. Once again, their team fails and breaks their hearts
    ////
    We never expected to make the SB. Hell, we were a bit surprised that we won the division by thanksgiving.

  151. Our Super Bowl was when we beat the Packers. Honestly, and I think I speak for most viking fans, our season is a success because we beat them SOUNDLY in week 1. SKOL!!!

  152. The Giants don’t always make it to the playoffs, but when they do, they are a different beast entirely. Just ask the Patriots.

  154. Glad we lost so this fluke season is over and this team maybe will come to its senses and completely rebuild.

    Trade Jefferson, he is the most overrated player in the league and disappears in big games.

    Don’t bring any defensive start on this team back except for Duke Shelley

    KOC with awful awful play calling today -a trick wR end around pass back to Kirk freaking cousins? Cousins with the worst checkdown in Vikings history?

    Please just get rid of everybody on this sorry team. Even Darrisaw started falling off a cliff after his concussions.

    Good game giants but you won’t play a defense as bad as ours so don’t get upset when you don’t gain 10 yards a play next week

  155. I swear I saw cousins say to the guy next to him he thought it was only third down. Having seen him for years he would have never ever thrown short of the marker. It makes no sense. No he got caught up in the hoopla and lost track of downs.

  156. Packer fans get their rocks off to a vikings loss obviously…shows you what their base is about…pretty sad but funny!

  157. Good season Vikes,even though alot of bashing on here from Packer kids who’s team really sucked!

  158. One and done. It was but glad we had the chance. Now It’s time to get ready for the Packer game. Oh wait. Glad to see philmccracken is alive. After the Packer loss I didn’t see you posting on that game. I thought you offed yourself but I guess you were just hiding in you basement. Well we dump Donatel and get a better DC. Remember Packer fans if an erection lasts more then 4 hrs seek medical attention.

  159. iliketurtles says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:48 pm
    Glad we lost so this fluke season is over and this team maybe will come to its senses and completely rebuild.

    Trade Jefferson, he is the most overrated player in the league and disappears in big games.

    Don’t bring any defensive start on this team back except for Duke Shelley

    KOC with awful awful play calling today -a trick wR end around pass back to Kirk freaking cousins? Cousins with the worst checkdown in Vikings history?

    Please just get rid of everybody on this sorry team. Even Darrisaw started falling off a cliff after his concussions.

    Good game giants but you won’t play a defense as bad as ours so don’t get upset when you don’t gain 10 yards a play next week

    ///////////////

    You know what I would like to see next season? Is that packer trolls stop pretending to be Viking fans. It is pretty embarrassing for you and your fan base. Try being yourself. Self confidence is a great thing. Just trying to help you kid.

  160. gregc79 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 7:55 pm
    Giants beat Eagles next week. Hurts disappoints in playoffs again.

    ——————-

    This must be the account of Daniel Jones’ mom because no reasonable person would say this. Thrilled to see what the Giants managed to accomplish this season but the rodeo ends against Philly.

  161. skoldaddy2020 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:11 pm
    Viking fan – saw this coming. I knew our defense was a total sieve, and it finally caught up with us.

    My hope is Donatell is fired tomorrow
    ////
    It’s like people here don’t understand…we Vikings fans never, not once, thought we were going to the SB. I don’t know of anybody that thought our defense would win beyond 1 game. We actually aren’t that surprised today. It’s the other 13 win teams in the past that are so worked up because they thought they would win it all the past several years. Yea, losing is annoying. But none of us booked tickets to Phoenix. Now, the Lions fans popping off? Well, they think barely missing the playoffs is quite the accomplishment. No need to pay attention to those little kittens. See you next year, as the Vikings defend the North.

  162. The NFC East will be well represented in the next round and at least 1 NFC East team will be alive to play in 2 weeks.

    I hope it’s the Eagles but it’s crazy that going into Monday night’s game 3 out of 4 NFC East teams are still alive in the playoffs.

  163. SKOLOLOL. Favre, Longwell, Jennings, and now ZaDarius Smith. Gotta love it when the Stick it to the Packers Revenge Tour always ends with the wheels falling off the bus and yet another EPIC FAIL. 😆

  165. Any fan of football saying the Vikings were a weak team needs to get their heads out of the sand…they sure had their faults in multiple facets but weak they were not. Future looks bright with some mighty tweaks starting with the defense being MUCH more aggressive on the qb and playing man on the recievers. A blind and deaf DC coulda picked this scheme apart on his worst day!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.