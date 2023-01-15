Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Phillips inactive for Bills, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2023, 11:41 AM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The news from today’s list of inactive players is better for the Dolphins than for the Bills.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, who had been listed as questionable, is active. But Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, both of whom were also listed as questionable, are both inactive.

The Bills’ other inactives are TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ike Boettger, LB Baylon Spector, CB Christian Benford and S Jared Mayden.

The Dolphins’ inactives are QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Raheem Mostert, OT Kendall Lamm, OL Brandon Shell, OL Liam Eichenberg and TE Tanner Conner.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Phillips inactive for Bills, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.