Jeff Bezos didn’t submit a bid for the Commanders

On the eve of the deadline for submitting bids to buy the Commanders, Forbes reported that owner Daniel Snyder has already received multiple offers “well north” of $7 billion. Now, FrontOfficeSports.com disputes this account.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that no bid exceeded $6.3 billion. More significantly, Perez reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid. At all.

The real question, as a league source has framed it for PFT, is whether Bezos has deliberately chosen not to get in, or whether he has been frozen out. There’s acrimony between Snyder and Bezos, given that Bezos owns the Washington Post.

If Snyder agrees with the suggestion contained in the GOP version of the House Oversight Committee report that the entire investigation was aimed at forcing Snyder out and installing “the owner of a left-leaning newspaper sympathetic to the Democratic party,” maybe Snyder will never sell it to Bezos, regardless of the price.