Jeff Bezos didn’t submit a bid for the Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2023, 4:31 PM EST
On the eve of the deadline for submitting bids to buy the Commanders, Forbes reported that owner Daniel Snyder has already received multiple offers “well north” of $7 billion. Now, FrontOfficeSports.com disputes this account.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that no bid exceeded $6.3 billion. More significantly, Perez reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid. At all.

The real question, as a league source has framed it for PFT, is whether Bezos has deliberately chosen not to get in, or whether he has been frozen out. There’s acrimony between Snyder and Bezos, given that Bezos owns the Washington Post.

If Snyder agrees with the suggestion contained in the GOP version of the House Oversight Committee report that the entire investigation was aimed at forcing Snyder out and installing “the owner of a left-leaning newspaper sympathetic to the Democratic party,” maybe Snyder will never sell it to Bezos, regardless of the price.

12 responses to “Jeff Bezos didn’t submit a bid for the Commanders

  2. “the owner of a left-leaning newspaper sympathetic to the Democratic party,”

    —————-

    Why did you put that in quotation marks? That description is 100% accurate.

  3. Bezos could buy likely buy almost any franchise he wants. Why buy a franchise that’s an absolute train wreck?

  5. No surprise the Commanders are not a leftist group, so no money to them.

  7. Satan says:
    January 15, 2023 at 4:40 pm
    “the owner of a left-leaning newspaper sympathetic to the Democratic party,”

    —————-

    Why did you put that in quotation marks? That description is 100% accurate.
    ——————————————————————————————-

    It has nothing to do with accuracy. Direct quotes from a document (the minority report of the Committee – the Republicans were the minority party in the House at the time) are put in quotation marks.

  9. It makes more sense for Bezos to buy the Seahawks when they become available, especially for that kind of money.

  10. Forbes isn’t what it used to be.
    In fact, it may never have been what it was thought to be.
    “Anyone “ could just call them up and tell them how much they thought they were worth, and Forbes would simply take them at their word.

  11. Our inside sources (Amazon janitor crew) says Bezos is waiting for Seattle to become available..

  12. Man I can’t believe that a laughably dumb conspiracy theory peddled by republicans turned out to be nonsense. Who woulda thunk?

