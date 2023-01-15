Josh Allen: It matters if we win, not how we win

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2023, 7:32 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills were heavy favorites heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they wound up trailing in the second half and grinding out a 34-31 win in a tighter game than most people expected to see.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s focus wasn’t on the fact that the Bills flirted with losing the game, however. Allen said that the only thing that matters to him in the playoffs is that the team is able to move on to the next round.

“One week seasons man that’s it. Gotta take it ‘1-and-0’, one game at a time,” Allen said, via WGR. “Thought we did some good things today and I did some bad things today. Some stuff to clean up, some things to learn from, but we’ll grow from it. All that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win and proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”

The Bills know that they will be at home next weekend and they will find out on Sunday night who they will be hosting. A Bengals win will set up a reprise of the game that got cancelled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Week 17 game, although that game took place in Cincinnati. A Ravens win will send the Jaguars to Buffalo.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Josh Allen: It matters if we win, not how we win

  2. Something is not right here with the Bills. Their Defense keeps giving up lots of yards and points lately. I don’t think they are the AFC reps.

  8. The narrative of “lots of yards” is bizarre. The Bills gave up 200 and change yards. One score was a defensive td and they had a punt return to the 15 (and two other TO). The defense wasn’t the problem.

    There are games where you get zero bounces and they had that game.

  9. A win is a win, but unless they clean up their mistakes and start playing better football they’re not going far in the playoffs.

  11. Honestly had Miami WR not dropped so many passes and had Tua been the QB I’m not so sure Bills would of won that game. Miami isn’t afraid to go to Buffalo and play there. They proved it last 2 games where everyone in the media and fans picked Buffalo to blow Miami out and that was not the case either time.

  12. Why does Allen come off as a petulant child? He starts fights, talks all the time to defenders and just seems whiney about everything.

  15. How you win affects everyone gambling on the game. And with every pre-game show constantly bringing up betting lines for any and everything, I imagine lots of people lost on the over for the spread.

  17. springfield says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:10 pm
    Why does Allen come off as a petulant child? He starts fights, talks all the time to defenders and just seems whiney about everything.
    ————————
    LOL,
    Now suddenly, and ultra competitive, ultra talented QB who is tougher than 99% of the league, and will never back down is now acting like a petulant child.
    My guess is that Springfield would LOVE Allen if he was quarterbacking his team.
    The dude is a football player.

  18. I’ve seen more comments from fans of teams who are golfing right now than comments from fans of playoff contenders.

    Just an observation.

  19. touchback6 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:37 pm
    Whistling right past that graveyard as per usual.

    ————————-
    Past the Pats headstone.

  20. Buffalo wasn’t sharp – that’s for sure. But they did enough. A rose is a rose and a win is a win.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.