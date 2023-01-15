Justin Tucker 22-yard field goal gives Ravens 10-9 halftime lead over Bengals

The Ravens are playing without their starting quarterback but they still lead the Bengals 10-9 at halftime of their wild card playoff matchup on Sunday.

While Cincinnati got out to a 9-0 lead, Baltimore used a 10-minute drive to get on the board with a 2-yard touchdown catch by J.K. Dobbins.

Then the Ravens got an extra possession in Bengals territory and used it to take the lead. Tight end Hayden Hurst caught a short pass on third-and-16 and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton jarred the ball loose and picked it up for a fumble recovery.

Starting with the ball at the Cincinnati 44 with 2:38 left in the half, the Ravens essentially used the rest of the second quarter with a nine-play drive that ended in a Justin Tucker 22-yard field goal. Quarterback Tyler Huntley made lemonade out of a lemon of a snap that went over his head when he still found tight end Josh Oliver for a 19-yard gain.

Though the Ravens advanced to Cincinnati’s 3-yard line, a first-down pass to Mark Andrews lost a yard. And Huntley’s next two throws were incomplete to set up the field goal.

Huntley finished the first half 8-of-12 passing for 70 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s rushed three times for 6 yards.

The Bengals have yet another injury concern on their offensive line. Left tackle Jonah Williams had to exit the game on the play Hurst fumbled with a knee injury. He’s questionable to return.

Late in the regular season, Cincinnati lost right tackle La’el Collins to a torn ACL and right guard Alex Cappa to an ankle injury. So Williams’ injury puts them down three starters along the offensive line.

Jackson Carman came in to play left tackle, as Max Scharping started at right guard and Hakeem Adeniji started at right tackle.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple also went down late in the first half, with Dax Hill stepping in to play.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is 14-of-19 passing for 122 yards with a 7-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase. The receiver leads Cincinnati with six catches for 52 yards.

Baltimore will have a chance to double up as the club will receive the second-half kickoff.

