Kirk Cousins perfect on opening drive as Vikings take 7-0 lead

The Vikings had a textbook 12-play, 75-yard drive to open Sunday’s wild card game in Minnesota.

With most of the nation still watching the end of the Bills’ victory over the Dolphins, which went almost four hours, the Vikings took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field. They had only one third down, a third-and-two from the Giants 10 that they converted on a 4-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Cousins went 7-for-7 for 54 yards.

He scored from the 1 on a quarterback sneak after Justin Jefferson was ruled just short of the end zone after lunging for the pylon after a 5-yard gain.

Jefferson has four catches for 31 yards already. He had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 16.