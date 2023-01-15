Kliff Kingsbury’s lack of interest in other jobs could jeopardize his buyout

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2023, 9:52 AM EST
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason.

The buyout that a coach gets when fired without cause usually has a significant string attached. Specifically, the coach can’t just sit back and collect the cash he would have earned without trying to earn some cash elsewhere. There’s an obligation to seek and accept alternative employment.

The ultimate question becomes the wording of the contract. But other coaching contracts include phrases like this: “Coach shall have the affirmative obligation to seek employment after such involuntary termination.”

So maybe Kliff should be a little more discreet when boasting about his plans. It’s one thing for Bidwill to chase Kingsbury around to ensure that he’s fulfilling his obligation to seek other work, that he’s trying his best to reduce his buyout by getting hired to coach somewhere else. It’s quite another if Kingsbury is flaunting the fact that he’ll get paid millions by Bidwill to do nothing.

Which, based on yesterday’s reporting, he seems to be doing.

11 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury’s lack of interest in other jobs could jeopardize his buyout

  1. OR maybe Kinksbury just needs some R&R after working for that terrible franchise the last few years.

  2. I’d like to see that kind of language tested in court. The team fired the Coach. What the Coach does after he’s no longer employed shouldn’t be the business of the organization who opted to fire him without cause.

  3. But if it has language like that, it says nothing about the fact he has to do it immediately. If the guy works 20 hours a day for a few years, he’s entitled to take a vacation for a few weeks or even a couple months. His mental and emotional health is important. Especially after coaching Kyler Murray for years.

  5. Texas Tech needs a “consultant” to review game tape where the individual can work from home or Thailand.

  7. He’s not partying down in Thailand. He’s doing his research from beach to beach + bar to bar to see if the TFL(Thailand Football League) is a viable proposition?

  8. Bidwell chose the qb over the coach clearly ! Then why give him an extension last year till 2027 off of three subpar years? Whoever coaches the Cards will have issues with Kyler Murray. He was given way to much money off of an average body of work . Good for Kingsbury – no one knows the specifics of the contract.

  9. This whole situation is hilarious. Kingsbury was in over his head and Bidwell is a horrible owner. They were perfect for each other and even in parting they’re a joke.

  10. Interesting. He doesn’t have to take any of the jobs offered. Say he declines saying he will only take a HC job. Can’t be forced to take a coordinator position. He can also make high compensation demands. At worse here Kingsbury could just agree with Bidwell to take slightly less than the payout.

  11. It wouldn’t be tested in court. It would be resolved by the Commissioner. Guess who wins that fight?

