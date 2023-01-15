Mike McDaniel: I was told “from upstairs” we had first down before late delay of game

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2023, 6:11 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap.

Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the previous play was close to a first down and head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, that he heard “from upstairs” that they got the yardage needed. Officials ruled otherwise, however, and McDaniel said the shift from a first-down play to a fourth-down call caused confusion that led to the penalty.

The Dolphins weren’t able to call a timeout because they had already burned all three in the second half due to frequent slowdowns in calling plays and snapping the ball. Some of that was likely due to playing on the road with a rookie third-string quarterback, but McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, “it shouldn’t have to happen as much” as it did on Sunday.

Miami gave the Bills all they could handle and better communication between the booth, sideline and field might have been enough to push them over the finish line.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Mike McDaniel: I was told “from upstairs” we had first down before late delay of game

  3. The HC was in over his head. Tommy will want no part of that nonsense. He’ll bring his HC or go elsewhere.

  5. Way too many delay of game penalties all year. They’ve had them coming out of timeouts. No excuse for that

  6. Tough to call plays and HC. Would be interesting to see how many blown TOs or delay of games called for that type of playcaller vs a traditional OC. It became a bit comedic as half went on as there were also a couple other times when it appeared they were well past zero when they snapped (with no penalty).

  7. He should have know the officials only give phantom 1st downs to the team that is part of the script.

  10. Team played hard. Had no business being in that game. McDaniel had a green third string QB playing in the highest pressure moment of his life. They came up short. The fact he got him that far is a minor miracle. I’m happy they didn’t get laughed off the field.

  11. Did the officials move the chains? Did the down marker have a 1 or a 4? Quit making excuses. You blew a good chance to win the game or at least send it into OT because you couldn’t call a QB sneak fast enough

  12. First, the refs spotted it wrong on Waddle’s catch the play before. He landed on top of Bills tackler and roll off 1 yard short. The refs spotted him where he landed on the Bills player 2 yards short. Ahmed ran for 1.8 yards. Had the spotted it correctly in the first place, it would have been a first down

  13. The 3rd and 19 pass play call seconds before half deep in their own territory that was intercepted and led to a field goal for the Bills was one of the worst play calls ever. It was the last thing you would want.

  14. Thompson played okay for a third string QB. He was terribly unprepared. Lots of mental mistakes and missed reads. Arm strength isnt good. Miami would have won with a qb whose pinky wasnt hurt or a guy whose still hearing church bells.

  17. This guy has shown no ability to be a head coach all year. At best he is a glorified OC. Fire him, for crying out loud,

  19. Kevin Stefanski is equally guilty of burying his head in a play sheet during vital times of a game. I don’t get why some of these head coaches refuse to give up play calling when they get the HC role. Too much is distraction.

  20. Also, if Thompson throws it to Hill on 4th down, it would have been a big play (assuming he catches it), at least a 1st down and possibly a touchdown (based on the replay). But that’s the growing pains of a rookie qb.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.