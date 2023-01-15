Mike Vick to Lamar Jackson: “Put a brace on it, let’s go”

January 15, 2023
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson.

Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played a whole season with a torn MCL.”

During the same segment, former Saints coach Sean Payton expressed disagreement with Jackson’s decision to go public with his injury status, adding that Payton is “hearing grumblings” from the building, and that there are “teammates” who believe his “process has been slower than expected.”

Payton added that, if he were the coach, Jackson wouldn’t even be on the sideline with a knee injury that keeps him from playing.

“With a lower body injury, he’s going to be up in the press box, he’s not going to be on the field for me,” Payton said.

Jackson may never be on the field again for the Ravens. Payton predicted that Jackson will be elsewhere in 2023. It’s a feeling that definitely is beginning to spread throughout the league.

Mike Vick to Lamar Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go"

  2. Without 2 properly functioning legs….that basically renders Lamar Jackson useless.

  4. If he indeed has the injury he posted, he has almost doubled the “worst case” timeline for that particular injury and isn’t even to the point where he can do a limited practice.

    There is either something else medically going on beyond the initial injury (secondary injury or another existing medical problem) or it’s contract related.

    I would be more concerned with the medical side. Missed the end of the season and 5+ games each of the last 2 seasons. If he’s not the fastest guy running on the field he’s not worth putting on the field so making sure his legs are healthy for the long term has to be the priority before giving him a contract.

  5. Lamar is holding out. He is putting himself over the team. Pull all offers immediately, use the transition tag, get him off the sideline, and rally the team for the playoffs.

  6. Lamar Jackson must have the record for most passes thrown by a running back.

  7. The NFL can’t say “it’s a business” then be upset when players treat it as such. Lamar is one loss away from at worst, being franchiser at $45 million, and at best securing hundreds of millions in guarantees. If in doubt, sit out.

  8. He’s done with the team and we all know it. No way they sign him to a big deal now. He bet on himself and lost. Good luck with a team wanting to sign a running back who thinks hes a QB. Injury to his leg isnt a great thing either.

