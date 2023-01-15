Report: Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at QB tonight

Getty Images

The Ravens have not named their quarterback for tonight’s playoff game against the Bengals. Perhaps because both of the quarterbacks who will be active tonight are going to play.

With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback against the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Huntley is officially listed as questionable with shoulder and wrist injuries, but there’s little doubt that he’s going to play. The question is how much he’ll play, and how much playing time will go to Brown, who started last week’s loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens went 8-4 with Jackson starting this season, but they were just 2-2 in the games Huntley started, and they lost the only game Brown started. Jackson’s knee injury derailed Baltimore’s season, and it’s going to be tough for them to upset the Bengals in Cincinnati tonight with a Huntley-Brown quarterback rotation.