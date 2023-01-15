Sam Hubbard scores 98-yard touchdown off Tyler Huntley goal-line fumble, Bengals lead 24-17

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
After shredding the Cincinnati defense to get down to the 1-yard line, the Ravens looked like they were about to take a fourth-quarter lead over the favored Bengals.

But then disaster struck — at least if you’re pulling for Baltimore.

Tyler Huntley tried to go over the top on third-and-goal. But he was too far away from the goal line and had the ball knocked out of hiss hands by linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right into the waiting arms of defensive end Sam Hubbard, who was off to the races.

Tight end Mark Andrews made a valiant effort to bring Hubbard down deep in Baltimore territory, but it was no use. Hubbard went 98 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, putting Cincinnati up 24-17 with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter.

It was a massive swing for both teams, especially considering the Ravens went three-and-out on their ensuing drive.

With about 10 minutes left in the game, Baltimore will need another Cincinnati stop to mount a comeback.

