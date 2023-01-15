Saquon Barkley scores second touchdown, giving Giants 31-24 lead

Getty Images

The Vikings tied the Giants 24-24 on a 38-yard field goal from Greg Joseph with 12:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed by 10 in the third quarter.

But the Giants have regained the fourth quarter lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. They lead 31-24 with 7:47 left.

It was Barkley’s second touchdown of the day, with his first coming on a 28-yard run.

He has only seven carries but has 53 yards and has caught four passes for 44 yards.

The Giants converted a fourth-and-one with Daniel Jones taking a shot to the neck from Eric Kendricks on the quarterback sneak.

The Giants have 416 yards with every scoring drive covering at least 75 yards.

Jones is 22-of-31 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Giants safety Jason Pinnock was carted off after the ensuing kickoff.