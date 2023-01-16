Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is our starting QB and will be next season

Getty Images

Though there has been conflicting information about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s status with the Dolphins entering 2023, the public messaging from the team has been consistent.

That stayed the same on Monday when General Manager Chris Grier told reporters in his season-ending press conference that Tagovailoa will be back.

“I would say, with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback. So, I don’t know how we could say it any more clearly,” Grier said. “We’ve been that way through this season. And what he’s done, what Mike [McDaniel] and Tua, [QBs coach Darrell Bevell], [assistant QBs coach] Chandler [Henley], the coaching staff have all done, they’ve all worked tremendously hard, together.

“So, Tua, we anticipate him, talking with the doctors and consultants and everyone we’ve dealt with, we fully expect him back next year, 100 percent, ready to go. and we’ll get through all those decisions [on the fifth-year option] just like we talked about with every player on the roster. And obviously understand because it’s Tua, that’s why the question’s being asked. But we’ll go through our process. But he is our starting quarterback and will be next season.”

Tagovailoa is now eligible for a contract extension. And the Dolphins will need to decide in the spring whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, which would guarantee the quarterback’s salary for 2024. Grier noted all options are on the table for Tagovailoa and his contract.

Though the Dolphins are saying the right things about Tagovailoa, their actions throughout the offseason will speak louder when it comes to his status with the club going forward.