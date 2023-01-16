Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is our starting QB and will be next season

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 16, 2023, 3:59 PM EST
Though there has been conflicting information about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s status with the Dolphins entering 2023, the public messaging from the team has been consistent.

That stayed the same on Monday when General Manager Chris Grier told reporters in his season-ending press conference that Tagovailoa will be back.

“I would say, with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback. So, I don’t know how we could say it any more clearly,” Grier said. “We’ve been that way through this season. And what he’s done, what Mike [McDaniel] and Tua, [QBs coach Darrell Bevell], [assistant QBs coach] Chandler [Henley], the coaching staff have all done, they’ve all worked tremendously hard, together.

“So, Tua, we anticipate him, talking with the doctors and consultants and everyone we’ve dealt with, we fully expect him back next year, 100 percent, ready to go. and we’ll get through all those decisions [on the fifth-year option] just like we talked about with every player on the roster. And obviously understand because it’s Tua, that’s why the question’s being asked. But we’ll go through our process. But he is our starting quarterback and will be next season.”

Tagovailoa is now eligible for a contract extension. And the Dolphins will need to decide in the spring whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, which would guarantee the quarterback’s salary for 2024. Grier noted all options are on the table for Tagovailoa and his contract.

Though the Dolphins are saying the right things about Tagovailoa, their actions throughout the offseason will speak louder when it comes to his status with the club going forward.

10 responses to “Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is our starting QB and will be next season

  1. He’s your starter until he bumps his damaged brain again, and then he’ll be in the concussion protocol AGAIN. Say what you want, but he’s damaged goods at this point

  2. Wish the same couldn’t be said for you Chris… Here’s to the number one draft pick in 2024, whoever that quarterback may be. Ho hum. 🙄😫😡🤬

  3. Tua needs to find a state of the art type of helmet – he doesnt need to get hit hard as shown this year to show up with a concussion. Dont know what is available but it had better be good – he cant sustain one major hit or even like this year a couple of minor concussions before his career is over – might be the time to take the money and have a nice life. PTSD CTE etc etc

  5. Most Dolphin fans wish Grier would just go away at this point, 7 years as GM and still not one postseason win.

  6. How can the Dolphins possibly take this position, given Tua’s injury and concussion history? his brain is probably scrambled mush by now and letting play again is taking a terrible risk, both for the team and for Tua.

  7. Finally, now if the media will STOP creating rumors and stories about Brady, Carr and all the others and maybe write factual articles about Tua and his stats for the partial season he played

  9. As far as I am concerned we have 2 good qbs on our roster. Skyler has earned the right to vie for a starting position. The Fins will pick up Tua’s option next year for $4.5mm and the competition starts. We may have a diamond in the ruff on our roster with a little seasoning. He has all the traits as he’s big, has a great arm, doesn’t turn the ball over, and is getting better on the field every time he plays. Heck—he was bouncing balls off our receiver’s hands and chests all day long as they struggled to hold on. I am pumped for next year!!

  10. Until Lamar decides he wants to go to Miami and get beat by the BILLS twice a year!

