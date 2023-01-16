Colts request interview with DeMeco Ryans

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2023, 12:09 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a popular man in this year’s head coaching searches.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts have requested an interview with Ryans for their vacancy. There was also word on Monday that the Colts requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Ryans is coming off a 41-23 win over the Seahawks in the Wild Card round and his defense gave up just six points after halftime in that victory. The 49ers had the league’s top defense during the regular season.

Schefter reports Ryans is expected to speak with the Broncos on Thursday with interviews with the Colts, Texans, and Cardinals to follow before the 49ers host the Cowboys or Buccaneers on Sunday.

2 responses to “Colts request interview with DeMeco Ryans

  2. Former Texans player Seth Payne said DeMeco Ryans is the only rookie he felt as if he should address as “Sir”

