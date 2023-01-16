Cowboys activate Johnathan Hankins, promote Xavier Rhodes

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have center Ryan Jensen back for Monday night’s game against the Cowboys and Dallas will also be bringing a player back from injured reserve for the game.

The team activated defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Monday. Hankins missed the final four games of the regular season with a pectoral injury.

Hankins came to the Cowboys in an October trade with the Raiders. He had 10 tackles in five games for the NFC East team after the swap was made.

The Cowboys have also elevated cornerback Xavier Rhodes and offensive lineman Aviante Collins from the practice squad. Rhodes played two games with the Bills earlier this year and signed with the Cowboys earlier this month.