Cowboys score another touchdown; Brett Maher misses another PAT

The Cowboys have scored four touchdowns. Brett Maher has missed four extra points, setting an NFL record.

Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-0.

Maher also missed his only attempt last week, so he has missed five in a row.

The Cowboys scored on a 2-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. Gallup went out of the back of the end zone, came back into the field of play and caught the pass, but Bucs defensive back Carlton Davis tipped the ball, making it a legal play.

Maher then hit the top of the right upright for his fourth miss of the night. He missed the first two wide right and the third wide left.

His four misses have set a modern-era NFL record.

Prescott is 18-of-23 for 243 yards and three touchdowns.