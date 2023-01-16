Cowboys score another touchdown; Brett Maher misses another PAT

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2023, 10:14 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Cowboys have scored four touchdowns. Brett Maher has missed four extra points, setting an NFL record.

Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-0.

Maher also missed his only attempt last week, so he has missed five in a row.

The Cowboys scored on a 2-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. Gallup went out of the back of the end zone, came back into the field of play and caught the pass, but Bucs defensive back Carlton Davis tipped the ball, making it a legal play.

Maher then hit the top of the right upright for his fourth miss of the night. He missed the first two wide right and the third wide left.

His four misses have set a modern-era NFL record.

Prescott is 18-of-23 for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Cowboys score another touchdown; Brett Maher misses another PAT

  3. Is Blaine Gabbert warming up yet? If this performance doesn’t convince Brady that it’s over, I’m not sure what if will take.

  4. Should have listened to Payton on the Manningcast, he said he would have cut him during halftime.

  5. Zac was on the sidelines displaying his displeasure,I say the kicker does the same to Zac next week when he throws 4 interceptions

  6. The NFL should be ashamed of themselves for allowing a lousy team with a losing record into the playoffs. The Buccaneers are a combination platter of disjointed ineffectiveness.

  9. ‘Boys look good because of the sloppy play by the Bucs. Whoever wins this game will run into a roadblock next weekend unless they pick up their game. The Niners are no push overs and like it or not, it’s going to be tough going through them.

  11. Oh boy. Do you keep Maher? You almost have to. Maybe just let him kick field goals and go for two on TDs… seriously.

  14. The only reason to keep watching is to see if Maher keeps missing. Tough ending for Brady ? I don’t get what’s wrong with their offence ? Evans has turned into a pumpkin like it’s midnight at the ball. Todd Bowles … fired … Bruce Arians smiling in his booth proving everyone wrong including this show.

  21. It’s no longer about this game. It’s about regaining his confidence because they will absolutely need him to make kicks and extra points against the 49ers.

  28. Feeling bad for the kid. Even with the missed PAT’s ‘boys will win, so let’s all go easy on him with the comments.

  30. 4 NFC teams left, 3 NFC East teams…not sure I saw that one coming. Eagles/Giants and cowboys/niners, I don’t think the league could be any happier, I wouldn’t be surprised if the ratings broke records next weekend

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.