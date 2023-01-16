Dak Prescott: Quarterbacks are judged off playoff wins, so I’ve got to make sure it counts now

Getty Images

Every quarterback is judged by wins and losses in the postseason. In Dallas, it’s Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman . . . and everybody else.

Danny White took the Cowboys to three consecutive NFC Championship Games but couldn’t get them to the Super Bowl. Tony Romo was 2-4 with never a championship game appearance.

Dak Prescott is fully aware that his legacy lies with with happens now.

“We’re all judged off wins and wins in the playoffs,” Prescott said, via Layten Praytor of the team website. “These matter and I know that. So, it’s not necessarily that it’s pressure, but you’ve got to love playing in these moments. You’ve got to love being in games like this. And if you don’t, this league, this sport, this isn’t the place for you. And so, for me it’s about embracing the moment.”

The Cowboys quarterback is 1-3 in his postseason career, with a 24-22 win over the Seahawks in 2018 before a loss to the Rams in the divisional round. Last year, the Cowboys were home and favored over the 49ers but mismanaged the final seconds to lose 23-17 without a shot to the end zone on the final play.

The Cowboys play the Bucs on Monday Night Football, with the winner advancing to San Francisco for the divisional round. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has as many playoff wins (35) as the Cowboys have as a franchise (35) and 34 more than Prescott.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to play this game in general, but especially being in the playoffs, have the team that we have, know that we’ve got to make sure it counts now,” Prescott said.

Brady is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys.