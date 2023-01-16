J.K. Dobbins criticizes play calling, says if Ravens had Lamar Jackson they would have won

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins says bad play calling and Lamar Jackson’s absence are the reasons Baltimore’s season ended with a loss in Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Dobbins said that if the Ravens had Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury that has lingered longer than expected, they would have beaten the Bengals.

“If we had Lamar, we would have won, too,” Dobbins said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Dobbins was frustrated that he finished the game with 13 carries for 62 yards and four catches for 43 yards, saying he should have touched the ball more than 17 times.

“I’m a guy who feels like if I’m on the field all the time, I can help this team win, and I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? Twelve carries? It’s the playoffs,” Dobbins said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Dobbins said that Tyler Huntley shouldn’t have been the one trying to put the ball into the end zone when he had a game-changing fumble that the Bengals returned for a touchdown.

“He should have never been in that situation. I don’t get a single carry. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again,” Dobbins said.

Huntley’s fumble was the difference, and Dobbins says that wouldn’t have happened with him running the ball, or with Jackson.