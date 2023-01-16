Justin Herbert: Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Brandon Staley

Getty Images

The Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jaguars on Saturday night and that put head coach Brandon Staley’s future with the team up for discussion.

Staley’s coaching decisions helped keep the Chargers out of the playoffs last season and they contributed to other losses before the Chargers gave up the fifth-biggest comeback in NFL history in Jacksonville. With quarterback Justin Herbert and other talent in place, the Chargers would be well positioned to pursue another head coach if they wanted to make a change this offseason.

Herbert said Sunday that the team isn’t clamoring for a change, however.

“We believe in coach Staley and the front office 100 percent. Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley,” Herbert said, via Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s been an incredible leader. He’s got the respect of everyone on our team. He’s genuine. He’s himself and we believe in him, and he’s been the same person the past two years. It didn’t go our way this year, but we took a big step forward and we believe in this coaching staff, this team, we’ve got the right pieces, we’ve just got to put them together. We’ve got to execute better.”

There’s been no official word from Chargers ownership about Staley’s future with the team, but it shouldn’t be long before there’s a fuller picture of how the Chargers plan to move forward from a crushing loss.