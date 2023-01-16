Justin Jefferson on extension: If they want me here, I’m here

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2023, 4:02 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson‘s third NFL season ended with Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Giants and turning to the offseason means questions about his contract.

The 2020 first-round pick is able to sign a long-term deal before his fourth season and he indicated that he’s ready to talk about an extension if the Vikings are willing to do the same.

“I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

It’s safe to assume that the Vikings are going to want Jefferson around for a long time. The question will be how negotiations unfold now that Jefferson is eligible to sign a long-term deal because Jefferson will be in line for a massive deal after establishing himself as one of the best players in the league over his first three seasons.

13 responses to “Justin Jefferson on extension: If they want me here, I’m here

  2. JJ is but one cog in the wheel. An important one, but a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Can’t break the bank for a WR.

  5. We’ll take ya on the Raiders! We are experts in over paying and selling the farm for WRs and not having a QB.

  7. Welcome to cap hell, for a WR that struggles with double teams. After Kurt is gone, no more garbage time stats.

  13. The question isn’t if the Vikings want Jefferson, the question is if Kirk Cousins wants to stay with the Vikings. With Jefferson’s new contract, there’s no way Kirk can have one of his short-term guaranteed deals. Thanks for the 13 wins, Kirk, but it’s all meaningless if you can’t even get one playoff win. Time to start working with the team so they can afford other players.

