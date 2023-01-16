Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team.

“When you have something good,” Jackson posted on his Instagram story, “you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

The comment will be interpreted as a message to the Ravens. In 2022, they refused to give him a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract. More recently, a sense of exasperation from the organization has emerged regarding his unwillingness to play in the postseason with a PCL sprain.

Jackson seemingly has tiptoed around doing anything over the past two years that would paint him as the bad guy. If the Ravens are going to subtly characterize him that way (and/or fail to push back on the efforts of outside voices to do so), he might as well embrace the role and do what Deshaun Watson did as one of the various steps on his path to a five-year, fully-guaranteed deal from the Browns — make it clear he’s done playing for his current team.

That could indeed happen in the coming weeks. All options are on the table, starting with a renewed effort to work out a long-term deal. Given that the two sides could make no progress when the relationship was strong, it’s hard to imagine a deal getting done at a time when things feel tense and dysfunctional.

The question then becomes whether the Ravens will apply the non-exclusive franchise tag, opening the door to negotiations between Lamar and other teams, and quite possibly an offer sheet or a trade.

63 responses to “Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

  1. Easy to say from the cheap RB who won’t pay for a real agent and won’t be responsible for paying a busted player with bad knees who can’t throw from the pocket

  3. Wise words!
    The Ravens NEED to get themselves a GOOD QB and not play around with a passing running back…

  4. Wow. Jackson is good, but if I am the Ravens, I am asking myself is he that good that he is worth all this hassle and difficulty. Same question for Green Bay.

  5. Sometimes you have to say “How much is enough?” If you can’t take care of generations of your family with $150 guaranteed, you need a new financial adviser or a new family.

  12. This dude is beyond a head case, there’s no way the Ravens can continue down this path with Lamar being so passive-aggressive and no meaningful way to get through to him.

  15. Pretty sure he walked away from 250 million, 130 guaranteed. Not exactly victim type situation here.

  16. Lamar doesn’t want to negotiate. He wants to hold the team hostage. What he doesn’t want to do is to be seen as the bad guy so he’s doing his best to force the team to give him what he wants without publicly saying that it’s his way or the highway.

  19. If the Ravens are smart they’ll trade Jackson and use the money they would have given him and build the team around Huntley. And then draft a young QB to back up Huntley.

  20. I don’t care how talented Lamar is,…. Cut Bait. He will continue to be a headache that tylenol will never relieve.

  21. Gosh I am a manchild playing games on social media.

    Realistically the ravens have throw away a championship caliber kicker and defense playing with this guy. Convert back to a pocket passing offense and go win something already.

  22. The Ravens should do whatever they can to move on from this guy. He will cripple their cap for the next 5 years. Let a dysfunctional team (the Browns would be perfect but they already screwed up)pay him to sit on the sidelines injured. The Ravens aren’t stupid, they will maneuver a way out of this for a decent return.

  23. The Ravens are a well run organization, there’s no way they are going to give him a full guarantee contract, especially to an injured prone player, Honestly I doubt any Team will do it.

  24. “You don’t take chances losing it”. Isn’t that exactly what he did by passing on a new contract? Then getting injured and now butt hurt because he made a mess of it.

  25. Wild how many people there are in the comments, carrying water for cheap billionaires who see humans as expendable. I hope Lamar gets every penny he can.

  26. Players typically don’t get too upset about other players holding out for money. They know it’s a business. How will they feel if Jackson keeps hinting that he would have played if he had a contract? Sitting out a playoff game is something else entirely, he’ll be smart to never imply that’s what he did.

  27. Could Lamar have played this any worse? Have two horrible seasons in a row. Have two serious injuries in a row. Quit on his team and refuse to play in the playoffs. And he’s still the same QB who can’t throw, read defenses, or handle pressure. He’s gotten worse every year since 2019- fact. And he thinks the Ravens owe him something? Wow. What a mess he is.

  28. I think Lamar deserves a large contract with substantial guarantees, but there is ZERO chance I’d pay him a 5 year fully guaranteed contract. Just because the Browns set an insanely stupid bar for QB’s, it doesn’t mean that every other franchise now has to follow suit. It’s perfectly okay to leave the Browns out on an island by themselves with their stupid 5 yr fully guaranteed contract. There is no need for other franchises to feel compelled to join them. I say let him walk and let him be the “Deshaun Watson” to some other team if they are dumb enough to be willing to do that.

  29. Lamar 1-3 in the playoffs. Man up, take a normal contact from the Ravens and if you win a Super Bowl let that trigger more guaranteed money in your contract. You don’t deserve Deshaun Watson guarantees, Browns had to do that because otherwise they had no chance to get him and so far it looks like a poor decision. MVP in the regular season is the regular season, we only care about rings.

  30. The Runner playing QB….quit on his team, or was really hurt bad enough to not play? The one who thinks he (foolishly) has the Legal background to represent himself and now two years back to back where the last 1/4 of the season he was hurt. Ravens would be Asinine to offer a heavily guaranteed contract.

  31. A 5 year guaranteed contract is absurd. He woont even last 5 more years. He couldnt even finish the season the last 2 years. Its just nuts that 5 years guaranteed is his line in the sand. He wont get that from anybody, well one idiot team would if they could. Good job Browns.

  32. Millionaire athletes acting like aggrieved teenagers by making these passive aggressive social media statements is just the worst. They should be embarrassed that this is how they try and make their points. Be an adult and just say what you want to say!

  33. “When you have something good,” Jackson posted on his Instagram story, “you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.” —– Did Lamar Jackson just posy Taylor Swift lyrics?

  34. Don’t do it Baltimore. I don’t have anything against fully guaranteed contracts themselves, but I hate the hostage taking, greedy attitudes that come with it. Jackson’s current injury may be bad enough to have kept him off the field, but I think he’s also using it and he didnt just hold out of camp or the pre-season…he held out for the playoffs. I don’t think Jackson is worth being overpaid and the team sacrificing so much guaranteed money that it keeps them from adequately bringing in high-quality players to put around him. That actually goes for any QB on any team. You over pay the QB and can’t put a good enough o-line in front of him just doesn’t make good business sense, to me. Also, let’s face it, Jackson’s style and history isn’t good when talking about injury risk.

  35. I’m going to side with Lamar in the grand scheme, because I think fans should typically side with the guys who actually put the product on the field that entertains us every week, and the guys who have a short window and need to maximize their value…over the owners who practically print money over the course of decades, and whom we know are typically not particularly likeable people.

    That said, Lamar is still being a baby with the social media posts. If you want to move on, just move on man. Go get paid and try to prove the Ravens wrong, on the field.

  36. No one seems to complain when college players take themselves out of bowl games when it’s in their financial interests. So why complain here?

    The NFL’s salary system with lots of non-guaranteed money creates these incentives. Good for Jackson, I say, and I hope more players sit out important games when an injury is an issue.

  37. I agree that he needs an experienced agent.

    His PR skills are killing him. This is not just ticking off management, but his teammates as well.

    This has become toxic at this point. Will this guy be accepted back in the locker room?

    I’m assuming that they will tag him and explore other options.

  38. He’ll be fine. Holding his team hostage because he thought he was worth top 3 QB money and turning down a more than reasonable contract offer from the team that drafted him totally worked for Baker Mayfield right?

    I mean it’s not like his coach has Super Bowl wins with other QB’s on his resume to where he’s replaceable or anything.

  39. I said it before and I’ll say it again, LJ is a TREMENDOUS athlete.
    If there’s one thing athletic, running NFL QB’s are good at, it’s getting injured and getting old way before their time.
    Raven’s were smart here, he wanted a 200+ million long term contract, not gonna happen.
    He’ll likely play somewhere on a 1-2 year franchise tag if he gets healthy.
    He’ll also be out of the NFL in the next 2-3 years,
    So sad, what a talent who has now opened his mouth and likely be looked at as a malcontent .

  40. No way am I giving this guy a guaranteed contract. I’m not giving him anything I can’t get out of at any point. He’s an injury rusk as well due to his style of play. LJ messed up by not taking what was offered last summer. He turned down generational wealth.

  41. These kind of cryptic comments don’t benefit anyone. Get an agent and conduct business like an adult.

  42. it’s hard to believe there are owners out there who will give a guaranteed contract to a QB who misses a playoff game with a knee sprain, but it will happen, and he will become the highest paid player in league history

  43. Non-exclusive tag may be the best thing because it will show both sides what his value is to the rest of the league. My personal opinion is that Lamar is overplaying his hand, but let the market show him that is the case.
    If the Ravens learn that there is a major market for Lamar, then they have to decide if building around Huntley is feasible.
    With an offseason to plan around Huntley’s strengths and weaknesses, I think they would do very well to move on if they find Lamar is more accurate in his value than they are.

  44. Ravens decided to be tight with their wallet, and risking alienation of their starter is a consequence of that. Respect Baltimore for having their price and sticking to it, but respect for Lamar, too, for protecting his career at the critical point. If he caved to emotional pressure and got hurt, all he’d is an “atta boy” and a pat on the back. It’s just smarter to be selfish until you have guarantees and financial security.

  49. Sure guessed that one right, he would come out of the woodwork one day after the Ravens were done. I didnt think there was any serious situation with his knee and I also guess that he decieded not to travel with the team. If they told him to stay home then its not going to work out is it.

  51. Yep, he posts on social media while his teammates get ready to clear their lockers after a difficult playoff loss that could have been a win with better execution and clock management. What a guy …

  52. Wonder if the good ol union wont get all involved if the Ravens refuse a guaranteed contract and no one else offers one either. Word on this web site is the owners learned from some of these deals that went sour and are colluding to prevent gauranteed money.

  53. It’s amazing how quickly people turn on players. If they wouldn’t give him the contract he wanted then why should he take a risk of ending his career by playing on an injured knee. If he played and tore his ACL do you think he would be getting paid next year? A 5 year guarantee was the going deal for a guy of his stature. The Ravens caused this issue and now they are making him look bad. Fully agree he should get an agent, but that’s the only dumb thing that Lamar is doing.

  54. YTimK says:
    January 16, 2023 at 10:58 am
    Wild how many people there are in the comments, carrying water for cheap billionaires who see humans as expendable. I hope Lamar gets every penny he can.
    ————————————————————————-
    I’m not “carrying water” for a billionaire, but I’m certainly not going to carry water for a temperamental multi-millionaire either.

  55. Lamar is playing dangerous game burning bridges. I dont think theres a team in the NFL who will give him the fully guaranteed contract he reportedly wants. Maybe the Jets are desperate enough, but we are talking about a contract that plain doesnt happen in the NFL. Further he has ended the last two seasons hurt. I think the Ravens play may be to tag and trade.

  56. Jackson is starting to sound like a guy in Arizona that just ruined his team. The head case QB is almost always a disaster. If any one position on an NFL needs a mature leader, everyone knows it. There have been several good examples in the past of average NFL quarterbacks that seemed to Will their teams to victory after victory. They certainly were not selfish immature head cases. Not saying Lamar is that, but he is sowing the seeds of doubt. The grass in not greener on the other side. Baltimore is very well run over the last 1/4 Century.

  57. When you have something good,” Jackson posted on his Instagram story, “you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

    This comment could also be from the rehab staff if the multiple reports are accurate

  58. Ravens have a right to pay him what is best for the organization. Lamar Jackson has a right to not get on the field quickly after a grade 2 MCL sprain. Knee injuries are the # 1 career killer in the NFL. Exactly much negotiation leverage would the Owner have if he tore ligaments in his knee? THe answer is ALL the leverage. All. So we fans are angry at the player for “quitting on the team” but the truth is, business decisions are being made by both player and team. I’m sure his agent told him “don’t risk it and lose your leverage”.

  59. Does he mean the organization that drafted him and then built an offense just for him? He could have been drafted by a team that was not going to create an offense for him

  60. twilightzone says:
    January 16, 2023 at 10:58 am
    I think Lamar deserves a large contract with substantial guarantees, but there is ZERO chance I’d pay him a 5 year fully guaranteed contract. Just because the Browns set an insanely stupid bar for QB’s, it doesn’t mean that every other franchise now has to follow suit. It’s perfectly okay to leave the Browns out on an island by themselves with their stupid 5 yr fully guaranteed contract. There is no need for other franchises to feel compelled to join them. I say let him walk and let him be the “Deshaun Watson” to some other team if they are dumb enough to be willing to do that.

    ———–

    Legalizing gambling is making the pie much, much bigger. Everyone is going to get this kind of money. Whatever deal you can make now is going to look like nothing in 5 years. Always better to make a deal as soon as you can with all the expected growth.

  61. It’s not a question of talent. It’s about availability and longevity. Why pay a quarterback who can’t suit up for the most important games? Lamar Jackson is obviously approaching his expiration date, and any team committing mega millions to him over the next six or seven years will undoubtedly regret it.

  62. I agree with him 100% . Ravens caused this by making him the focal point of their offense. That being the case he deserves to be well compensated. Denver made the same mistake early in Elway’s career but finally gave him talent around him late in his career and he began winning titles.

