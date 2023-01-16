Michael Bidwill: No doubt we found the right person in Monti Ossenfort

Getty Images

The Cardinals officially announced the hiring of Monti Ossenfort as their new General Manager on Monday afternoon.

Ossenfort’s hiring was reported ahead of the word from the team. He was one of several candidates to meet with the team about taking over the role formerly held by Steve Keim and team owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement that Ossenfort stood out from the crowd.

“It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Bidwill said in a statement. “He possesses every attribute of a successful G.M. — passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic — and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

The team announced that there will be a press conference with Ossenfort on Tuesday. The head coaching search will be a lead topic for Ossenfort and he’ll likely be asked about quarterback Kyler Murray as well.