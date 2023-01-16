Monday Night Football: Cowboys dominate first half, lead 18-0 with three missed PATs

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2023, 9:40 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Cowboys entered Monday Night Football as the better team. They were the better team in the first half.

Dallas leads the Buccaneers 18-0 at halftime.

The only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys was kicker Brett Maher‘s three missed extra points, the same number he missed in the entire regular season. The first two were wide right. The third was wide left.

Maher also missed his only PAT in Week 18 wide left, so he has missed four in a row.

His three missed PATs tie the single-game record for most missed extra points.

The Cowboys outgained Tampa Bay 246 yards to 120 with Dak Prescott outplaying Tom Brady.

Brady, who is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys, has completed 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with an interception. Jayron Kearse picked him in the end zone, the first red zone interception of Brady’s three years in Tampa.

Prescott went 15-of-20 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on a fourth-down bootleg.

Dalton Schultz has four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Pollard has eight carries for 39 yards.

Cowboys left tackle Jason Peters is questionable to return with a hip injury.

16 responses to “Monday Night Football: Cowboys dominate first half, lead 18-0 with three missed PATs

  1. Larry Allen would be punching that kicker like he did Jose Cortez. Parcells cut Cortez at the half.

  3. I can’t recall ever seeing 3 missed extra points in a row or even a game. What if he’s needed to kick a field goal? Go for it on 4th and 15? Crazy..

  5. Viking fans rooting for Dallas, so that theirs isn’t the only home team to lose this weekend.

  14. 4 missed now. Why is he kicking from the left hash? The place holder is also making a quirky adjustment to the ball when placing.

  15. This Tampa team is a direct reflection of Todd Bowles coached teams – poorly coached with no adjustments- Bowles was given the job by Arians . He’s a subpar head coach

  16. A message to to Maher. Don’t lose heart. Everyone has their bad days. Things will get better so pick your head up. Remember folks, it’s probably tough for him so let’s all be nice and help this kid out. Thanks.

