Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2023, 11:25 PM EST
Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns as he and the Cowboys slayed all demons with a 31-14 win in Tampa on Monday night.

The Cowboys beat Tom Brady for the first time in franchise history after seven losses in what could be Brady’s final game with the Bucs. They won a playoff game for the first time since 2018 and only the second in Prescott’s seven seasons and won on the road in the postseason for the first time since 1992.

With the win, the Cowboys advance to play the 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, with the NFC East getting three teams into the final four. The Giants will play at Philadelphia on Saturday.

It was all fun and games for Dallas aside from Brett Maher‘s kicking problems.

Maher missed four extra points, setting a modern-era NFL record for misses before making his fifth attempt. He also missed his only PAT try in Week 18.

On Monday, he missed the first two wide right, the third wide left and the fourth off the top of the right upright.

Cowboys scouts likely were busy lining up kickers for tryouts at The Star on Tuesday.

That was one of the few things that didn’t go their way against the Bucs. Injury concerns to left tackle Jason Peters (hip) and defensive back Jayron Kearse (knee) were the only other issues after a butt kicking of Brady and the Bucs.

Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes, with touchdowns of 22 and 11 yards to Dalton Schultz, 2 yards to Michael Gallup and 18 to CeeDee Lamb. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down. His touchdown throw to Lamb also came on fourth down.

Schultz caught seven passes for 95 yards and Lamb four for 68.

Brady went one-and-done in the postseason for only the second time in 12 years, with the last time coming in 2019 in his final game with the Patriots. Speculation is ripe that this is Brady’s final game with the Bucs, with the only question whether Brady plays with another team next season.

He threw his first red zone interception in his Bucs’ career, with Kearse picking him in the end zone with the Bucs on the 5-yard line and trailing only 6-0. That’s as close as they came to making it a game.

The Cowboys pulled away, scoring early and often, taking an 18-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and were up 24-0 before the Bucs scored for the first time.

Brady finished 35-of-66 for 351 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.

44 responses to “Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs

  6. Niners cowboys next week. Last years wild card game was a banger I expect no less than the same next week. They are the best team the 49ers have faced since they started their 11 game win streak. I hate the cowboys but love that this rivalry is getting rekindled for a new generation

  8. The Bucs never once looked like a playoff caliber team this year. Why would tonight be any different? Infuriating team to root for. Dysfunctional.

    Asking a 45 year old QB to lead the league in passing attempts (60+ tonight!?) is no winning formula. And tonight he looked tired.

  9. As usual 80% PFT posters show how clueless they are picking a sub .500 Bucs team to beat the Cowboys. Thank God this marks the end of seeing countless crappy Tom Brady passes for this season.

  10. Brady looks done. He just can’t make the throws. Looks like Manning, and Roethlisberger, and Rivers, and Brees in their final season.

  14. I was a bit surprised. I thought Tom would have been a bit more competitive.Maybe it is time to hang up the cleats.

  15. Brady was also one and done when the Ravens smoked them at home in the wild card round of 2009…

  17. Allen , Burrow , Trevor , Brady were not good for most part.

    Only difference is that Brady didn’t have defence to bail him out with two playing against back up qbs.

    Purdy will be facing his toughest test yet. Credit were due, MacCarthy coached well, and Dak played well.

  18. I think the Falcons could’ve beat the Bucs in this game. The Cowboys handled their business but let’s not act like it was against a good opponent.

  19. Never seen Brady struggle as much as he did this year, hopefully he decides to hang them up and move on to a new career

  20. Brady threw for 351 and 2 TD’s but a large portion of that yardage and one of the TDS was in garbage time. Not to mentions on 35 completions. Dallas defense played great and Brady did not play a good game.

  21. If only they could play the Bucs every round of the playoffs.

    Niners 42 cowboys 17

  22. Its been a good career, but its time to hang them up. The fire wasnt there the whole season.

  24. Brady typically has trouble against the NFC East. I say that as a fan of his. This is the worst line he has ever played for and the best defense in the league took advantage. Cowboys are for real even if they are inconsistent as hell. Prescott could beat the 49ers before the Eagles do. Brady needs to either stay in Tampa or retire. He does not need to prove anything else. Cowboys versus 49ers gives me childhood flashbacks.

  25. Man, was I ever wrong. I expected the league to walk Brady right through the playoffs. I think Brady did too.

  26. 30 yr road playoff drought over, 0-7 against the Demon brady over, Maher may want to stay after practice this week

  27. Let’s give credit where credit is due.
    The Cowboys dominated Brady. Let’s not act like they weren’t the division winner. All week the media blabbed about how Brady was undefeated against the Cowboys, how their defense would shut the Cowboys offense down, and how you can’t rule any team out that has Brady as their qb. The Cowboys handed Brady his ass.

  28. Brady looked really bad for the 1st 3 qtrs. He didn’t have a lot of time in the pocket but he had really bad misfires.

    The Bucs couldn’t stop the Cowboys nor could Brady hit the broadside of a barn tonight.

  33. Cowboys played well and deserve credit. Bucs are a bad team and it showed. 49ers spank the cowboys next week. Eagles vs 49ers for an epic NFC championship game in 2 weeks.

  34. sweetness says:
    January 16, 2023 at 11:35 pm
    Allen , Burrow , Trevor , Brady were not good for most part.

    Only difference is that Brady didn’t have defence to bail him out with two playing against back up qbs.

    Purdy will be facing his toughest test yet. Credit were due, MacCarthy coached well, and Dak played well.
    ————
    Lol – you should say it the other way: next week will be dak’s toughest test to date. One that he notably failed last year. Only this year they don’t have cooper and niners have CMC and a QB who’s better than Garapollo

  35. Man, was I ever wrong. I expected the league to walk Brady right through the playoffs. I think Brady did too.

    __________________________________________

    Not this year, but I fully expect them to walk the Bills straight through. They already did it this week with the spot on the Dolpins’ last drive.

  36. What a terrible game by the bucs. Absolutely Amazon-worthy!

    Brady and Bucs looked ill-prepared with QB and receivers out of sync. The league should be embarrassedputting this crap on TV and calling it a playoff game.

  38. There once was a quarterback named Dak,
    And while I wouldn’t dare call him a hack. . .
    He’s two-and-three,
    In the playoffs he be.
    A victory next Sunday Prescott surely will lack.

  40. Lot of Tampa Bay fans was talking smack when their center was coming back after a year of doing nothing. Now y’all just sitting home watching us

  44. I get it now, PFT posters are all about saving money for NFL teams. Remember when you wanted the Cowboys to keep Dalton and not pay Dak? LOL. You don’t ship franchise QBs. And where is Dalton now? Now you’re doing the same thing with Lamar. Smh.

