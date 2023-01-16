Panthers want to interview Kris Richard for defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2023, 3:15 PM EST
The Panthers are looking at defensive coordinator candidates while they look for a new head coach and they’d like to talk to one from a divisional rival.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

Richard joined the Saints staff in 2021, so he worked for Sean Payton for one season. Payton said on Monday that he is set to talk to Panthers owner David Tepper this week about the head coaching job in Carolina.

The Panthers have also interviewed Vic Fangio and requested an interview with Jets defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel.

  2. I thought the HC was usually trust to hire his own staff….
    I guess the front office wants to run the show…
    Good luck to whoever they hire at HC with little sat in his own staff!

