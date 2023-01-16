Pete Carroll: Seahawks have had preliminary contract discussions with Geno Smith

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 16, 2023, 1:23 PM EST
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

After Saturday’s loss to the 49ers, quarterback Geno Smith made it clear he’d like to remain with the Seahawks.

Entering the offseason, it sounds like that feeling is mutual.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in his weekly interview with Seattle Sports radio 710 that the G.M. John Schneider and the Seahawks have started preliminary discussions with Smith about a new contract.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN, Carroll noted that Smith is a winner and the club feels lucky to have him. While the contract talks haven’t gotten into anything substantive yet, Carroll said, “Feel assured that John’s all over it.”

Smith played the 2022 season on a one-year contract, so he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March. Smith led the league in completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He finished with a 100.9 passer rating, leading Seattle to a postseason berth.

The Seahawks also have the No. 5 pick in the draft, so whatever they decide to do at quarterback will be worth monitoring over the next several months.

8 responses to “Pete Carroll: Seahawks have had preliminary contract discussions with Geno Smith

  2. Give him a three year, incentive laden deal. Make him prove that this year wasnt a fluke while preparing a young QB for the future.

  3. Yes Geno had a great year and was the best “feel good” story of the season, but don’t pass on the chance at getting a franchise QB

  4. Happy for Geno, come back home to Miami. We could certainly use your services since Tua can’t even be on the sidelines with his teammates! At least Lamar was!

  6. Good bridge quarterback and not to take away from his huge numbers, he tailed off as the season went on…way too many losses in second half of season and too many turnovers (8 fumbles). That said, he’s a great story and should be a solid #1 while they groom the next QB.

  8. 5y $150 mil. $80 mil guaranteed. Do it Schneider !
    You will get some great play along with folding when the lights are the brightest.
    Do it! Please.

