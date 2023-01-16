Pete Carroll: Seahawks have had preliminary contract discussions with Geno Smith

Getty Images

After Saturday’s loss to the 49ers, quarterback Geno Smith made it clear he’d like to remain with the Seahawks.

Entering the offseason, it sounds like that feeling is mutual.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in his weekly interview with Seattle Sports radio 710 that the G.M. John Schneider and the Seahawks have started preliminary discussions with Smith about a new contract.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN, Carroll noted that Smith is a winner and the club feels lucky to have him. While the contract talks haven’t gotten into anything substantive yet, Carroll said, “Feel assured that John’s all over it.”

Smith played the 2022 season on a one-year contract, so he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March. Smith led the league in completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He finished with a 100.9 passer rating, leading Seattle to a postseason berth.

The Seahawks also have the No. 5 pick in the draft, so whatever they decide to do at quarterback will be worth monitoring over the next several months.