Report: Bill O’Brien is the primary target for Patriots OC

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 16, 2023, 5:19 PM EST
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Getty Images

The Patriots put out a surprise announcement that they would begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator this week.

One of the names who is expected to interview is no surprise.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, Bill O’Brien is the primary target to be the team’s next OC.

O’Brien worked for the Patriots from 2007-2011, the last season as the club’s offensive coordinator. He was then with Penn State for two years before spending 2014-2020 as the Texans’ head coach.

He’s been Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the last two years.

Curran reports that there is “unanimity on all sides that O’Brien is the best person for the job.” Quarterback Mac Jones and team owner Robert Kraft are familiar with O’Brien and O’Brien is also willing to return. With those factors, Curran notes it would be an upset if O’Brien didn’t get the job.

If and when O’Brien is hired, the Patriots will have to figure out how Matt Patricia and Joe Judge fit in with the staff going forward.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Bill O’Brien is the primary target for Patriots OC

  3. Let’s not forget though that Tom Brady is nothing but a nice little system QB with a little arm who proved this season that he is just a product of his team. Nothing more than that. Not the GOAt not even close.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.