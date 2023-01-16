Report: Commanders request interview with Darrell Bevell

Getty Images

The Commanders have requested permission to interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell for their offensive coordinator vacancy, Josina Anderson of CBS reports.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after Washington ranked 24th in points scored and 20th in yards.

The Jets also have requested an interview with Bevell.

Bevell, 53, just completed his first season with the Dolphins, who lost to the Bills on Sunday.

Bevell was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator last season, finishing the final four games as the team’s interim head coach after Urban Meyer’s firing. He also was interim head coach of the Lions for five games in 2020.

Bevell had great success from 2011-17 with the Seahawks, who won Super Bowl XLVIII during his time as their offensive coordinator.