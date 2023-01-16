Report: Jets plan to speak to Darrell Bevell about offensive coordinator opening

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ season ended on Sunday and one of the team’s assistant coaches may be in the mix for a new job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets plan to speak with Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell about their offensive coordinator opening.

Bevell has extensive experience in the role after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Seahawks, Lions, and Jaguars in previous stops. He was also the interim head coach of the Lions and Jaguars in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Jets parted ways with Mike LaFleur after two seasons. They have interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo and former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady since making that move.