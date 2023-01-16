Russell Gage carted off the field late in fourth quarter

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 16, 2023, 11:19 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Toward the end of Monday’s game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field.

Gage went down after an incomplete pass on second-and-10 with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter. He was on the field for several minutes as trainers and medical staff tended to him.

According to multiple reporters and the ESPN broadcast, Gage tried multiple times to get up but was unable to do so. He was strapped to a backboard before being carted off the field.

Gage had a pair of receptions for 10 yards on eight targets before suffering the injury.

The Buccaneers scored a late touchdown a couple of plays after Gage’s injury to make the score 31-14. Tight end Cameron Brate caught the 8-yard score and quarterback Tom Brady hit receiver Mike Evans in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Russell Gage carted off the field late in fourth quarter

  1. I would say receivers should opt for more protection. I realize these guys need to be quick and this is a back injury but why doesn’t the league require these guys to wear adequate protection? Most of them don’t wear knee pads. Most are wearing the smallest possible thigh pads. And almost all players are wearing jr high school shoulder pads. If the league were to require all players wear a certain amount of protection then they’d all be on a level playing field. Accidents and injuries will still happen but if the league were to require this then it would at least show they’re trying to prevent injuries. As it is right now all they want to do is change or add rules that strip down the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.