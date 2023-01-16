Russell Gage has been taken to hospital, with concussion and possible neck injury

January 16, 2023
The final minutes of Monday night’s playoff game included a scary injury to Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage, who eventually exited via cart after trying unsuccessfully to leave under his own power.

After the game, coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Gage was taken to a local hospital. He has a concussion, and he’s also being evaluated for a neck injury.

Bowles said that Gage has movement in all extremities.

In his first season with the Buccaneers after four in Atlanta, Gage appeared in 13 regular-season games and the lone playoff game. He had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

