Sam Hubbard: I was thinking “please don’t get caught” on fumble return

Getty Images

Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Ravens turned on a play at the Bengals’ goal line.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards was stopped short of a touchdown on a second down play and the Ravens called for a quarterback sneak on third down. Tyler Huntley leapt into the air in hopes of getting the ball into the end zone, but had it knocked out of his hands and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard returned the ball for a 98-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference in a 24-17 Bengals win.

Hubbard had a “caravan” with him, but said he knew Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was bearing down on him as he tried to go all the way from one end zone to the other.

“I was watching on the big screen. I was like, ‘He’s coming, somebody block him, please don’t get caught.’ That’s all I was thinking about,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website.

Andrews wasn’t able to make the tackle and Hubbard, a Cincinnati native, got to celebrate one of the biggest plays in franchise history. He called it a “pretty special” moment and the Bengals will need more of the same in Buffalo as they try to mount another run to the Super Bowl.