Sean Payton: If a team hires me, the Saints will ask for a mid-to-late first-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2023, 2:56 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Sean Payton says that if he takes a head-coaching job, the team that hires him will have to give the Saints a mid-to-late first-round draft pick.

Payton told Colin Cowherd he and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis have come to an understanding that that’s what his new team will give the Saints, if Payton takes a head-coaching job.

“Mickey Loomis and I have talked already about it. I think ultimately the compensation for the Saints will be a mid or later first-round pick,” Payton said.

Payton plans to speak with the owners of the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos and Texans this week. Loomis has indicated that the Saints are making sure any team that talks to Payton is well aware of the compensation the Saints will expect, and that all teams talking to Payton have accepted that compensating the Saints is part of the deal.

25 responses to “Sean Payton: If a team hires me, the Saints will ask for a mid-to-late first-round pick

  1. As in every negotiation, the starting point is often not what the final position will be. Loomis of course wants a first round pick, but he also recognizes the value of, say, two seconds, or a second and a starter at a position where the Saints are thin. Loomis will also not let emotion (his friendship with Payton) get in the way. And Payton isn’t broadcasting anything that Loomis has already told the teams seeking permission to talk to Payton. Loomis’s responsibility is to maximize value to the Saints, and whatever fans may think, Payton is valuable bargaining chip to acquire assets that can help the Saints going forward.

  2. Payton, suspended for a year for having a program that paid Saints players to injure opponents, should have been suspended for life.

  3. The Saints have a Head Coach. Payton should show up at work and move into Allen’s office.

  7. Late first round pick? Roughly about where the chargers will be picking?
    Sounds like foreshadowing to me

  8. The only jobs I would consider taking if I was Payton were the Rams and Chargers. All other jobs are dumpster fire with no QB and impulsive owners. Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos, Texans. No thank you.

  9. Sean just wants a divorce from the Saints…
    Looking at the Saints present condition, who can blame him!

  11. There’s only 1 or 2 teams out there I think would pay N.O. a 1st rd pick for Payton,… Houston or Indy. Both are rebuilds. I don’t think Payton is looking for a rebuild.

  12. “ domefieldadvantage says:
    January 16, 2023 at 3:03 pm
    As in every negotiation, the starting point is often not what the final position will be. Loomis of course wants a first round pick, but he also recognizes the value of, say, two seconds, or a second and a starter at a position where the Saints are thin. Loomis will also not let emotion (his friendship with Payton) get in the way. And Payton isn’t broadcasting anything that Loomis has already told the teams seeking permission to talk to Payton. Loomis’s responsibility is to maximize value to the Saints, and whatever fans may think, Payton is valuable bargaining chip to acquire ”

    You can’t make players part of a trade for a coach.

  14. jeepseahawk says:
    January 16, 2023 at 3:10 pm
    I guess Denver ist out, they gave away the bank for Russell.

    ————–

    Wow, you’re such a football insider. Nothing gets past you…except for the fact the Broncos do have late 1st round pick.

  15. I dont think he’s worth it. As much as i despise Drew Breese as a human being, he won more games for new orleans than payton ever did. Coaches get too much credit, just look at Belichick; coaches do not get into the hall of fame unless they coached a hall of fame quarterback

  16. The Ravens should trade a 2nd and the rights to Harbaugh for Payton. They can throw in Roman for a bucket of KFC.

  17. Never hire a HC or OC that came from a team with a HOF QB. 9/10 times it’s the QB responsible for the trans success and not the coach.

  18. It’s amazing that we still haven’t seen ANY evidence and so many people still believe this. The Saints injured 3 players during the year they had a “bounty” program but don’t let facts get in the way.

    calkcfan says:
    January 16, 2023 at 3:03 pm
    Payton, suspended for a year for having a program that paid Saints players to injure opponents, should have been suspended for life.

  20. Any pick, never mind a first rounder, isn’t worth giving up for Payton. Three consecutive seasons going 7-9 with Drew Brees as your quarterback makes him no better than the Mike McCarthy.
    Possibly worse.

  21. None of those jobs sound enticing. Maybe Carolina, but not if they have to give up a 1st rounder and can’t get a QB with it. Houston is a long term project with no talent at all (but a lot of Cleveland draft picks incoming), Arizona might have the QB some like (although I’d bet Peyton would rather have one that could actually throw the ball), Denver is stuck in a division with 2 really good teams that aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and a QB that even if fixable is still only a short term solution and a long term cap nightmare. I’d hold out for San Diego to get tired of Brandon Staley making dumb mistakes.

  23. Dallas loses tonight, McCarthy is fired on Tuesday and senile Jerry has Payton signed before the start of the Divisional round starts

  24. What happens is Payton shows up to the Saints offices tomorrow saying he wants to return to work?

  25. Which means teams with high first round picks need to offer a 2nd instead because Payton killed the negotiation.

