TCU receiver Quentin Johnston declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. He announced his decision on social media Monday.

“I have made the decision to leave TCU and chase my lifelong dream of being in the NFL and have officially declared,” Johnston wrote.

He is one of the top draft prospects at his position along with USC’s Jordan Addison and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigma.

Johnston is expected to be TCU’s highest-drafted player since receiver Jalen Reagor was the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

In three seasons, Johnston made 115 receptions for 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had nine 100-yard receiving games.

In 2022, he became the school’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Reagor in 2016 with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six scores.