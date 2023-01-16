The day after his on-field eruptions, Joey Bosa teed off on officials

Getty Images

After Saturday night’s wild-ass wild-card game between the Chargers and Jaguars, we were on the lookout for quotes from L.A. defensive end Joey Bosa, given that he was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct — and that he slammed his helmet twice to the ground over frustration regarding an uncalled false start and uncalled holding on the touchdown that trimmed the Chargers’ once overpowering 27-point lead to four (and, thanks to the extra yardage from the Bosa penalty, two).

He didn’t say much after the game, via TheAthletic.com: “’I’m not going to speak my mind and get fined more than I already am,'”

Well, Bosa spoke his mind the next day, in the last hurrah in the locker room. But you won’t find the video among the various selections on the team’s website. And for good reason. Bosa went off.

“I think there just needs to be more accountability on — I mean, if I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine,” Bosa said in a clip posted on Monday by Mike Freeman of USA Today. “But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to — they’re probably back in the locker room after the game, like, ‘Ha, got that asshole. You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.’ I guarantee you that’s what they’re fucking talking back in the back. Whatever, power trip. I’m sick of those fucking people.”

So much for Bosa not worrying about being fined more than he’ll already be fined.

We support accountability for officiating, 100 percent. But there’s a way to make the case. And there’s a way not to make the case.

The reality, sad as it may be, is that this season has been replete with uncalled false starts by left and right tackles — and by holding that is only rarely called.

Chris Simms has suggested on PFT Live that this is part of an effort to help offensive linemen better contend with defensive linemen who are bigger, faster, stronger, and better than ever. Really, why not look the other way if the tackle gets into his stance a split-second early, if it keeps the quarterback from getting hit and/or hurt?

Bosa’s not the only one who’s getting the short end of that stick. Regardless, he needs to control himself in those situations.