Aaron Rodgers isn’t “mentally or emotionally” ready to make decision on his future

Aaron Rodgers has had nine days to ponder his future, since Green Bay’s season came to an abrupt conclusion via a home loss to the Lions in Week 18. He needs more time before deciding on what he wants to do in 2023.

Appearing with Pat McAfee and former teammate A.J. Hawk, Rodgers said, as to making decisions about his future, he’s “not mentally or emotionally at that point” to make a decision about his future.

He suggested that, after a few weeks, he’ll be in a “better frame of mind” to consider his future. For now, he said he “has a feeling” where he’s leaning.

Rodgers exited Lambeau Field as if he won’t be back. He spoke in his final press conference in ways that suggested maybe he had played his last game with the Packers.

The options are fairly narrow: (1) play for the Packers; (2) play for someone else; or (3) retire.

He can retire without owing any money back to the Packers, but he’d be giving up roughly $60 million in 2023 compensation. He could try to finagle a trade to a new team, if that team is willing to take on $60 million in financial liability. (The Packers could choose to pay some of the money to facilitate a trade.)

And while it appears that he considered joining a new team in 2022 before deciding to stay put, he could decide to finally give it a try somewhere else, if he believes he can thrive in a new spot.

“Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else, I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. Like I said during the season, It’s got to be both sides like actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there’s more conversation to be had.”

He offered a pretty strong clue as to what would prompt him to not want to play for the Packers.

“I think no player wants to be part of any type of rebuild,” Packers said. “I said that years ago. Reloads are a lot of fun, because you feel like you’re close. You’re only a couple guys away.”

So does he think the Packers are only a couple guys away? Or will he be looking for a team that is only one guy away, as in him?

Rodgers also will be paying attention to whether the Packers will be bringing back some of his favorite teammates. He mentioned tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Randall Cobb, tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Allen Lazard, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

“We’ll see their desire to re-sign these certain guys who are ‘glue’ guys in the locker room,” Rodgers said, later making it clear that, if the Packers decide to rebuild, Rodgers will have no interest in playing there.

Whatever he chooses to do, the decision likely will come early in the offseason, like it did last year. The Packers need to know who their quarterback will be. And if Rodgers would play for someone else, the sooner he makes that move, the better.

Wherever he goes (if he does something other than go home), he needs to be all in, throughout the offseason program. His teammates, whether in Green Bay or somewhere else, need to get comfortable with him. He needs to get comfortable with them.

In 2022, there’s a line to be drawn between Rodgers not being around and the rookie receivers taking a long time to get themselves sufficiently comfortable. If he’s in (and he says if he’s in, he’ll be all-in), he needs to be all in.

  1. Aaron Rodgers isn’t mentally or emotionally ready for a lot of things. Just add this to that long list…

  2. He said he would like to play for Miami. However, Miami is tight on salary cap room for 2023 so they’d have to be VERY creative to get Rodgers.

  3. Ah, the annual “will he, won’t he?” Can we just flip a coin and decide for him?

  4. Please go away…and take Brady with you
    So sad to see when the greats have no idea of when to give it up.

  5. lol thats funny. All his ‘favorites’ he mentioned are on the verge of retirement themselves except for Lazard, who sounded like he didnt give AF about Aaron in a recent interview and also has suggested he wants to play somewhere else.

    Seriously if your favorite targets are Marcedes Lewis and Randall Cobb you need to retire, ASAFP

  6. Maybe some mind altering drugs will help. It sure got him prepared for this last season….eye roll.

  7. Well is anyone ever really emotionally or mentally ready to “decision” on their future?

  9. You gave him all the power, and now he is going to use it. There is no realistic option of the team deciding to move on. Aaron can move on if he chooses. And by the way, the “in this article, I think pretty much sums up Aaron Rodgers——-
    “Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation.————

    That tells you all you need to know. Aaron Rodgers thinks of Aaron Rodgers first, which is fine when you’re talking contract, but he thinks about Aaron Rodgers first on the football field. Notice he didn’t talk about winning a Super Bowl. Because he doesn’t care. He wants to be known as the MVP. It doesn’t care about the team. He’ll be the same way no matter where he goes. They never should have given him the control like that. They should have told him in June, you’re either in or out. If you’re in, we want total commitment like a guy that makes 50,000,000+ per year. If you you’re out, that’s fine. At least we’ll know where to start.”

  10. 2022 Aaron Rodgers: 27 touchdowns, 12 interceptions
    2022 Justin Fields: 25 touchdowns, 11 interceptions (in two less games)

  11. That’s code from Rodgers meaning:

    I just want to smoke my mushrooms for the next 5 months and not think about anything worthwhile. Cause I can.

  12. Sequels are never as good as the original! “A beautiful mystery” part 2, is no exception! Make a decision Erin.

  14. Sounds to me like the AR passive-aggressive train is getting warmed up in ol Green Bay.

  15. If the Packers had kept winning, they might have been active through the Super Bowl–roughly a month from now. So why is there such pressure to make decisions immediately? Everything is some outrage or crisis these days when it doesn’t have to be.

  16. Gutey, please just say we’re not resigning any of your favorite guys so it’s time to move on.

  18. Dude making 50 mil a year worrying about his emotional status.

    Just retire Rodgers, your arrogance far outweighs your talent

  19. Really only see the Raiders as a team that would be willing to trade for him that he would be willing to play for, and not much for that contract like a maybe 6th or a 7th; if Green Bay agrees to pay part of it then a better pick. Other than that, The ongoing storyline of, maybe, sure, I need a vacay, I will decide later, etc, etc will happen right up to the time he walks on to the field for training camp (OTA’s are not required and don’t expect him to be there)…he is not walking away from that money, leaving it to GB’s management to make a decision which is basically let Love walk for whatever they can get or cut/trade Aaron and make Love the starter. One of these QB’s will not be with Green Bay next year.

  20. Perhaps a couple of days of hot oil treatments and cucumber wraps will soothe his raging inner conflict.

  22. The only question is if he comes back to Green Bay or if he asks to be traded. He’s not walking away from that $$$.

    Including rushing TDs in the touchdown list is cute. Fields threw for a 2242 yards versus Rogers’ 3695, only the third time he was below 4000 yards in his career if he played more than 9 games. Also only the third time he’s had double digit INTs.
    So yeah, an aging Aaron Rodgers is still exponentially better than Justin Fields.

  28. He might not have Randall Cobb to teach the receivers this offseason, so hopefully Aaron will be the one teaching receivers. I just don’t get why other QBs like Mahomes is taking in the rookies during the summer to work together, and Aaron isn’t doing the same. He’s the highest paid player in the league. He should work for it but won’t.

  30. Apparently Rodgers’s emotions exist somewhere outside of his mind. He’s waiting to see what they tell him to do.

  31. Rodgers should re enact the Lebron’s legendary mishap “decision”, and use it to make fun of his own situation.

  33. So funny to read the comments from all the nobody’s in here. You are a fan, he is a multi-millionaire that has won MVP 4 times from a sport that you have ZERO talent in. But hey, you have huge keyboard muscles.

  34. He already checked out. He doesn’t really want to play but 60 million is sure hard to pass up. So I think he will show up and give half an effort.

  35. He doesn’t see the field like he used to and he’s hesitant to pull the trigger. The Packers are going to move on, one way or the other.

  36. Wonder how much of the Rodgers hate would turn when he is traded to the respective team of the fans on here?AR did not have a normal year by his standards,and I think the Packers should move on and start the rebuild with Love.But in reality there are still only a handful of QBs in the league as good or better.Mahomes,Allen,Burrow are better.Hurts,Herbert,Lawrence maybe as good.Need more from them yet.Prescott,Tua,Jones,Lamaar step below.Rest of the QBs not even in the conversation.

  37. I’m a long suffering Lions fan that is finally looking at his team going in the right direction. Please, Rodgers, return. That $50 million you eat up will guarantee that the team isn’t able to get better for quite some time.

