Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

January 17, 2023
Jim Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns finalized the hiring of Schwartz this morning, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland began its defensive coordinator search a week ago after firing Joe Woods. In addition to Schwartz, the candidates were Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined a chance to interview.

The 56-year-old Schwartz is best known for his five-year stint as head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013. He has also been defensive coordinator of the Eagles, Bills and Titans. His first NFL job was in Cleveland as a personnel scout in the 1990s. He was more recently an assistant on the Titans’ staff.

