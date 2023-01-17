By firing Joe Lombardi, Chargers apparently will stay the course with Brandon Staley

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2023, 10:59 AM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The grandson of Vince Lombardi won’t be pursuing a Lombardi Trophy in 2023 with the Chargers.

The Chargers have announced that they have “parted ways” with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Also out is quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day.

The move implies that coach Brandon Staley will return for a third season, 27-point playoff collapse notwithstanding. If that’s what ownership has decided, that’s ownership’s business.

But there’s a bigger business consideration for ownership to ponder. They surely want to compete with, if not overtake, the Rams in the L.A. market. With quarterback Justin Herbert nudging toward the front end of his prime, do they want an offensive-minded head coach who can get the most out of his unique skills and abilities?

Apparently, they’re content to let their defensive-minded coach try again, when it comes to hiring coaches tasked with getting the most out of Herbert. (If, of course, they do, they’ll become head-coaching candidates elsewhere — and may have to be replaced for very different reasons.)

It makes sense to make changes to the offensive approach. Throughout 2022, it seemed as if their offense wasn’t what it could have been, not with Herbert as the straw stirring what had become a lukewarm glass of pulp-filled orange juice.

Would it have been expensive to buy out Staley and go all in for someone like Sean Payton? Yes. Would that expense potentially have to untold profits? Quite possibly.

Here’s the other thing to consider. Saturday night’s game will leave a mark that could be hard to overcome, even with a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And even though multiple players have spoken out in favor of Staley, they’re like the rest of us. They don’t like change. They want to try it again with the apparatus in place. They believe that a reset to 0-0 will lead to different results.

For the Chargers, different hasn’t happened. It’s been nearly 30 years since their lone Super Bowl appearance, a blowout loss to the 49ers that capped the 1994 season. Do they go all in to alter the status quo, or do they keep treading water?

The Chargers have chosen a half-measure. And half measures don’t work, more than half the time.

Consider prior teams that have had a season end with a devastating and historic playoff loss. It doesn’t evaporate quickly. The 2014 Seahawks, with the fateful decision to pass when they should have run, loomed over the team until the day Russell Wilson was traded. The 2016 Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, are still trying to chart a new course.

Do the Chargers believe that Saturday night’s loss will, or won’t, linger? History tells us that it will. And, if it does, 2023 could be Staley’s last season on the job, swinging the door open for someone like Jim Harbaugh or whoever else is at the top of the “A” list in 2024.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “By firing Joe Lombardi, Chargers apparently will stay the course with Brandon Staley

  1. Brandon Staley is one of the good, smart, young coaches taking over the NFL.

    Minus the good or smart part.

  3. How do you keep a head coach after his team blows a 27 point lead in a playoff game (and when the head coach controls the defense), while in the previous year he made a decision that caused his team to lose and doomed their chance to make the playoffs?

  4. Or the Chargers could be like my Bears that do a complete reboot every 3-4 years.

  5. They fired the wrong guy and the QB ain’t all that. They actually overachieved this year in my opinion, defense pretty good though.

  6. If you know the Chargers you know this was the most likely course of action. Payton was never really happening, neither was Harbough or any other big name coach.

  9. Chargers ownership just told their players that they are too cheap to care about winning. Next year will not go well.

  10. Bad call that side of the ball was not the problem really. Yeah they still ran an uptempo offense with a huge point advantage and didn’t run enough. But man that is the head coaches job to make in game changes.

    That loss is not on Lombardi.

  13. Seems like you’d fire the DC after a defensive melt down like that. That said, Lombardi was a train wreck when he was originally hired/fired by the Lions and he hasn’t gotten any better. Stop hiring this guy as an OC. Also, forget the Rams. They will be years recovering from the all in Super Bowl win. No one is going to want to watch them.

  14. Staley won’t complete the 23 season, this playoff loss will haunt the franchise until he is fired.

  16. I’m a Bills fan so the other coast and certainly don’t see that much of the Chargers outside of the prime time games. With that said though…

    Staley has to GO!! He has single handed made three or four of the “dumbest” coaches decisions I have ever seen in the past few years. You know, the kind where he literally cost the Chargers the game. For whatever reason, he continues to be “smarter” than everyone else and doing the “wrong” thing when it matters most and his decisions keep not working or as he says “just didn’t work out.”

    Given how good Herbert is, it’s almost hard for them to not make the playoffs. But don’t worry, Staley will make sure they don’t move forward in the playoffs.

  18. Conspiracy theory: Lombardi worked a year for Sean Payton with the Saints. Maybe Staley thought Lombardi was undermining him to Dean Spanos, and said ‘it’s either him or me…”

  19. Chargers need to chart a different course for sure, but comparing two all time gaffes/collapses in a SB to one in a WC game is kind of apples/oranges. But for those collapses/gaffes, those teams would have won the SB. That’s why they stick in memory. The 5th biggest comeback in a WC game isn’t something similar. No history being made and hardly anyone thinks chargers would have won SB even if they win that game.

  21. At this point, I see Herbert playing out his “sentence” in LA, then getting a massive contract from a contender who values generational talent over appearances.

  22. Wow… also says they gave up on Sean Payton.
    What a shame – Sean Payton + Justin Herbert = next gen Elite QB.

  24. They’re going to totally waste the best year’s of Herbert’s career with a coach who will never be able to get them over the top.

  27. Herbert will now be on his 3rd offensive coordinator in 4 years in the NFL. How much better would he already be if he wasnn’t having to learn an entirely new offense basically every year? This is coaching malpractice.

  28. “They surely want to compete with, if not overtake, the Rams in the L.A. market.”

    I wouldn’t count on that. As long as the Spanos family owns the team it’ll remain a poverty franchise making moves like this rather than upgrading the coaching position while Herbert is still on a rookie contract and they have any SB window. Shoulda just stayed in San Diego.

  29. Looking back, defensive-minded coach Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls when he had Tom Brady, and he accomplished that with several different offensive coordinators. Going back even further, when defensive-minded George Seifert took over for offensive-minded Bill Walsh in San Francisco, the team actually won at a higher percentage, and continued winning Super Bowls. Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Jimmy Johnson, and Tom Landry were all defensive-minded coaches. Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin were also defensive-minded. The key component was all these great coaches had HOF QBs. Sean Payton is offensive-minded, and just like Brandon Staley is doing, Payton always fell short of expectations in the playoffs, with the exception of one year, and he had Drew Brees his entire career. You would really have to ignore NFL history and thumb your nose at reality to think the Chargers would do better with an offensive-minded coach. Hey, maybe they would, but NFL history certainly suggests the opposite is true.

  30. Bad move by the Chargers to keep Staley. He’s a lousy head coach. That team has a lot of really good players, and a strong head coach could get a lot more out of the team than Staley has managed to do. Also, that total meltdown against Jax should have been the nail in his coffin. The Chargers had a shot at Payton, but now it looks like they’ll keep Staley instead. Bad move. Really bad move. LA is going to be a pro football wasteland for a few years, because the Rams are going to suck for awhile, too.

  31. Chargers just gotta Charger.

    Herbert fought through injuries. Otherwise, that was a top 10 offense.

  32. This is the Chargers folks, why is anyone surprised? It’s their classic strategy for sustainable failure over the decades.

  33. Los Angeles Chargers job posting:
    Offensive Coordinator.
    Candidates must be extremely proficient at picking up 4th downs.
    Only experts need apply.

  34. The only reason Staley is sticking around is because ownership is too cheap to pay him and his replacement. What a horribly run franchise.

  35. Herbert’s talent is off the charts. He routinely makes some of the best-looking throws of anyone in the league. But he and the team are bumping their heads on a ceiling that seems too low for the talent involved. Both players and coaches need to find another gear, because on paper there’s not much reason for them to not be competing better than they are.

  36. Zach Taylor went to Super Bowl in year 3. They should sell franchise to someone who has the cash to build a stadium in San Diego.

  37. Glad to see the same, brilliant ownership decisions have followed the Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles. There truly are some things that are absolute constants in this universe…….

  39. The Chargers have been losing in big games by dumb penalties, poor clock management, and bone-headed turnovers long before Staley, Lombardi, and Herbert were around. The stench starts with Spanos

  40. kjdoyle58 says:
    January 17, 2023 at 11:06 am
    offensively it would probably help if Williams and Allen could stay healthy.
    —————————
    Offensively, it would help if the coach didn’t play a fragile Williams and all his other starters in a meaningless last game of the season.

  41. Players play and coaches need to coach and not be friends or buddies of the players. Staley has proven to be another dud whom Telesco and their front office would grow in to the position but by doing so you had an injured front line player not be able to play in the gift of all gifts playoff games. You not only blew it, it was a historic loss. Telesco and Staley should both be gone and all efforts put in to getting Payton. Period. But they won’t which is why this franchise is where it’s at. Losers. Good but not good enough. Staley got outcoached in both games against Jacksonville and proved he didn’t learn. It’s on you Chargers to sort this out and try to keep a fan base

  42. Herbert is mediocre under Staley, replace him with Payton while the Rams are in their 3 year decline and San Diego’s team will rule LA for a decade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.