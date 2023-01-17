Commanders request interview with Charles London for offensive coordinator

The Commanders are set to meet with Pat Shurmur about their offensive coordinator opening on Tuesday and they are also working on setting up another interview.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team has requested an interview with Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London. The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Charles London last week.

London has spent the last two seasons in Atlanta. He was previously the running backs coach for the Bears, Texans and Penn State.

The Commanders also reached out to former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell about their opening, but he declined to interview for the position. They have also requested an interview with Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

