Commanders to interview Pat Shurmur Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2023, 8:55 AM EST
The Commanders need a new offensive coordinator and they’re set to speak to an experienced candidate on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will interview Pat Shurmur for the opening created by last week’s firing of Scott Turner.

Shurmur was out of the league this season after spending the previous two years as the offensive coordinator with the Broncos. He spent the previous two years as the head coach of the Giants and also had a two-year run as the Browns head coach earlier in his career.

Shurmur got the Giants job after running a successful Vikings offense in 2017 and he’s also been a coordinator with the Rams and Eagles over the course of his career.

4 responses to “Commanders to interview Pat Shurmur Tuesday

  1. If Dan Snyder is actually selling the team, who would he allow Rivera to hire a coach at the assistant head coach level now?! Any new owner might have to live with Rivera for some period of time, but is likely to blow this staff up as soon as possible! Having to take on the contract of a new coach he or his GM wants makes no sense! Selling in good faith means not saddling a new owner with contracts he doesn’t need the expense and headache of getting rid of!

