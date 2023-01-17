Cowboys-Buccaneers generates 30.6 million viewers

Getty Images

The game wasn’t good, but that doesn’t matter. In a win-or-go-home battle of America’s Team and America’s Quarterback, America tuned in.

Last night’s broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 generated 30.6 million viewers. it was the most-watched Disney Company playoff game since 1999, when the games were televised by ABC.

The game also outpaced last year’s boring Cardinals-Rams Monday night playoff game by 32 percent. And for good reason. This one featured the Cowboys and Tom Brady, the most coveted of the six wild-card games. (Coincidentally, or not, ESPN didn’t publish its scathing article regarding the handling of the January 2 delay in the Bills-Bengals game due to Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest until after the playoff schedule was set.)

Either way, the numbers underscore the inconvenience that the league is willing to impose on the Cowboys — and the Cowboys’ willingness to embrace it. As coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, “TV is king.”

And the Cowboys continue to be the king of TV. Fox gets the benefit of that reality on Sunday night, when the Cowboys visit the 49ers.