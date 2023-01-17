Cowboys need to put Brett Maher through the wringer this week

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2023, 9:32 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have every right to entrust the kicking duties to kicker Brett Maher on Sunday, even though he missed four extra-point attempts on Monday night. But they’d better be sure he’s ready to go in Santa Clara.

Bring in competition. Make him kick extra points and field goals, over and over and over again. Do everything possible to ensure that he will be able to operate in the pressure of the moment, when he lines up for any kick on Sunday.

And here’s one thing that the Cowboys definitely should do. Similar to teams pumping in crowd noise to prepare players for a loud and raucous crowd, the Cowboys should be recording — now — a deafening, sing-song “Maaaaa-her, Maaaa-her” chant for him to hear whenever he kicks in practice. Because he definitely will be hearing it every time he kicks in Santa Clara on Sunday.

If, in the end, the Cowboys count on Maher to kick, and if they ultimately fail to advance to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1995 because of a Maher missed kick, they’ll have only themselves to blame, both for sticking with him and for not being absolutely certain that he’s ready to go when it’s time to prove that his case of the yips was temporary.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Cowboys need to put Brett Maher through the wringer this week

  2. Maher misses four PAT’s and people want his head. Dak throws pick 6’s and people tell us he’s statistically elite. That math doesn’t work!!

  3. Cut this clown and be done with him. There is no excuse for missing four extra points in a row and setting an NFL record for futility in the process.

  4. Everyone knows how this ends. Even the cowboys. It’s just difficult because he is a good kicker, but the yips don’t go away in a week.

  6. “Ask Daniel Carlson of the Raiders if he believes Brett Maher deserves another chance.”
    -Mike Z.

  7. Thankfully this was a blowout and not a close game. He is going to have to make those kicks for the cowboys to have a shot against the 49ers

  8. No professional NFL kicker should EVER miss an extra point (as long as the snap and hold are good). It’s unacceptable. They pay these guys a lot of money to make those chip shot kicks, and missing even one should result in at least a hefty fine. Don’t they practice this stuff during the week? Don’t the kickers know how to make an extra point? And don’t they know there’s no excuse for missing one? My Vikings have a kicker (Greg Joseph) who missed six extra points this season. Six. That’s ridiculous, and the Vikes need to find another kicker for the 2023 season. If Maher misses another one for the Cowboys, they need to dump him and find somebody who can make an extra point.

  9. Kicking is like bowling or any other repetitive motion sport. Basically Maher lost his swing, he was spraying them not something that can merely be tweaked. I don’t see this being fixed quickly.

  11. Yes, bring in competition (btw their are no good kickers available now anyway) and mess with his mind even more, dumb move especially in the playoffs.

    He was over 90% on FGs during the season, he had a bad night, move on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.