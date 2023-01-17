Dak Prescott: I wiped Week 18 clean because I knew what Bucs game meant

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played one of the worst games in his career against the Commanders in Week 18 of the regular season and he ended the year on a run of seven straight games with an interception, so there were plenty of people doubting his ability to lead Dallas to a win over the Bucs on Monday night.

Prescott proved those people wrong. A week after flopping against Washington, Prescott went 25-of-33 for 305 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a 31-14 win that sends them on to San Francisco in the divisional round.

Prescott also ran for a touchdown and said after the game that the key to his performance was a return to the basics.

“I got away from how I play this game — I got greedy,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I tried to force some throws, take the big ones, and that’s not who I’ve been in my career. I take what they give me, waiting on the big shot, and [Washington] was uncharacteristic. So it was a way for me to just dial back in, but I wiped that clean because I knew what this game meant.”

The Cowboys will be facing the league’s top defense in the divisional round and Prescott said on Monday night that it will be “important for us to start fast and get on top of them,” so the Cowboys will be looking for Prescott to pick up where he left off.