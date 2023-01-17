Dak Prescott: I wiped Week 18 clean because I knew what Bucs game meant

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2023, 8:34 AM EST
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played one of the worst games in his career against the Commanders in Week 18 of the regular season and he ended the year on a run of seven straight games with an interception, so there were plenty of people doubting his ability to lead Dallas to a win over the Bucs on Monday night.

Prescott proved those people wrong. A week after flopping against Washington, Prescott went 25-of-33 for 305 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a 31-14 win that sends them on to San Francisco in the divisional round.

Prescott also ran for a touchdown and said after the game that the key to his performance was a return to the basics.

“I got away from how I play this game — I got greedy,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I tried to force some throws, take the big ones, and that’s not who I’ve been in my career. I take what they give me, waiting on the big shot, and [Washington] was uncharacteristic. So it was a way for me to just dial back in, but I wiped that clean because I knew what this game meant.”

The Cowboys will be facing the league’s top defense in the divisional round and Prescott said on Monday night that it will be “important for us to start fast and get on top of them,” so the Cowboys will be looking for Prescott to pick up where he left off.

18 responses to “Dak Prescott: I wiped Week 18 clean because I knew what Bucs game meant

  1. When we go into Santa Clara and win there it won’t be anything Prescott does right???? It’ll be because we were playing a 3rd string QB won’t it haters?

  2. Good luck to both teams but Dak may want to wipe next week’s game clean after it’s done as well. Niners are a different beast right now.

  3. Sorry Cowboys. You beat a 8-9 team that struggled all season long. Shouldn’t be too proud of yourself yet. You should have won and did win.

    As a Packers fan, glad we didn’t make it to the playoffs. This is exactly how it would have ended as well the way we were playing.

  4. Sorry to burst your bubble Dak, but you beating them doesn’t mean anything, because they had no business even being in the playoffs. The Bucs struggled all year long, and only got into the playoffs because they were in the worst division in football. If You wanna show everyone that this team is special then go out and win next week. Otherwise it’s the same old Cowboys, and we’ll be hearing the same old thing from cowboys fans – You just wait till next year

  7. That’s their Super Bowl right there. SF is a whole different animal than a tired listless Tampa Bay team with a tired, listless QB. Deebo, Kittle, CMC et al will be there to punish some Cowboys.

  8. This has all the ingredients of the best game of the post season IF (big “if”) Dallas plays to their potential.

  9. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:03 am
    Cowboys will also be facing a much better QB next week.
    _____________________
    So are the 49ers.

  10. It is crazy how all week people were saying that the Bucs would win and that Dak wouldn’t be good Vs their defense but as soon as he does well, the goal posts are pushed back once again. I think it’s best to just let the games play out on the field like they should and stop with making these bold and wrong proclamations lol.

  11. Just like last night at his best, Dak needs to be a football player who plays QB and not be a QB who plays football

  12. Dont know if Dallas looked that good or the Bucs that bad. Prob a little of both.
    Time for Brady to give it up he embarrassed himself and the fans.

  13. He played a good game, but from my view it was the bucs that were absolutely terrible more than the cowboys being great. Washington has a pretty good defense and spanked the cowboys. Now they face an even better defense in the 49ers.

  14. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:08 am
    Prescott > 45 year old Brady

    —-
    Bailey Zappe > Brady without elite coaching

  15. With regards to Purdy. The newest penny shines the brightest. Aside from K.C. he’s played tomato can defenses.

  16. billshistorian says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:27 am
    GoodellMustGo says:
    January 17, 2023 at 9:03 am
    Cowboys will also be facing a much better QB next week.
    _____________________
    So are the 49ers.
    —–
    Indeed.

  17. the problem, Dak, is that your play in week 18 suggests that you have an equally strong knack for “wiping” the good performances “clean,” too.

  18. All of Purdy’s/Sf wins have come against teams that have losing records. Those teams’ defenses ranked in the lower half of the league. It’ll be a good game.

