Jalen Hurts no longer on Eagles injury report

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2023, 4:34 PM EST
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said before Tuesday’s practice that quarterback Jalen Hurts would fully participate in the team’s walkthrough and that Hurts’ shoulder is in much better shape than it was in Week 18 of the regular season.

Hurts’ shoulder is well enough that the team didn’t even list him on their injury report. That puts Hurts firmly on track to play against the Giants this Saturday in the Eagles’ playoff debut.

The only Eagles player to miss practice entirely was cornerback Avonte Maddox. Maddox missed the final two games of the regular season with a toe injury and missing more practice time will put his availability for this weekend in serious doubt.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) also missed the last two games, but said last week that he will play. He was a limited participant on Tuesday along with defensive tackle Linval Joseph (calf) and defensive end Robert Quinn (back).

  1. If you polled a 1000 NFL fans Im pretty sure that all 1000 would say that Hurts was going to be playing on Saturday.

  2. Can any Patriots’ fans enlighten us as to what the penalty is for falsifying an injury report in the NFL??

  3. Hurts may need to restrategize with his receivers/backs if his rushing ability is diminished from the injury Glad Eagles are playing Giants first, then 49ers.

