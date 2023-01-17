Jerry Jones: Brett Maher has done enough to keep his job

Getty Images

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his first extra point attempt wide right. He missed his second wide right. He missed his third wide left. He missed his fourth off the top of the right upright.

It set a modern-era NFL record for PAT misses in a single game and was the only thing that went wrong for the Cowboys in a 31-14 shellacking of the Buccaneers.

“Definitely didn’t do my part tonight,” Maher said. “This team is too good moving forward for me to have to do that. Just get back at it this week.”

The question is: Will he get another chance this week?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Maher has done enough this season to keep his job. Maher went 50-of-53 on PATs in the regular season and 29-of-32 on field goals.

“No. No. We won’t [look at kickers this week],” Jones said. “He’s done enough good ones. I don’t think he’s blown the socket or whatever you do.”

Maher, who also missed his only PAT attempt in Week 18, finally made his fifth attempt Monday night.

“”You can keep going or . . . I was just trying to put a good, clean strike on it,” Maher said of his fifth extra point try. “Just not good enough.”