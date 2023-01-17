Kevin Warren: Bears’ “sole focus” is a new stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2023, 2:10 PM EST
New Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says there’s only one thing on his mind as he approaches his new job: Building a new stadium.

The Bears are planning to move out of Soldier Field and the city of Chicago, and into a new stadium they’ll build in the suburbs, and today Warren called that project the team’s “sole focus.”

Warren doesn’t sound like he’s going to have much involvement in how the Bears use the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, or anything else having to do with the team on the field. Instead, Warren has been hired to do the necessary deals to get the Bears into a state-of-the-art facility. Warren said he envisions the Bears building the kind of stadium that can bring major events to the Chicago area 365 days a year.

Warren currently serves as the commissioner of the Big Ten, where he got to know quarterback Justin Fields, who as quarterback at Ohio State was at the forefront of a movement of Big Ten players pushing to play in 2020, when the conference at one point planned to cancel its entire season because of the pandemic. Warren said he respects Fields and considers him the kind of person a franchise can win championships with.

But for Warren, the primary focus is a stadium that may some day host a Super Bowl, rather than building a team that will play in a Super Bowl.

10 responses to “Kevin Warren: Bears’ “sole focus” is a new stadium

  2. I’m sure I’ll be in the minority, but at the cost of a stadium and associated development, it makes sense to build a dome or retractable roof to maximize the number of events that can be hosted.

  5. I’m impressed. Have a new stadium so that you can invite 10 of the loyal fans you have left to watch Justin Fields run for 75 yards and pass for 50. That will really attract non-fans!

  6. Super Bowl or not, it sounds to me like Chicago isn’t planning on very much outdoor football past December.

  8. cakesw says:
    January 17, 2023 at 2:13 pm
    Interesting…

    No chance of any focus on winning games?

    ))))))))))))))))))))

    Haha, that comes with the new stadium.

  9. Sole focus?
    Yeah, condolences Bears’ fans on continuing to suck, but enjoy the new stadium…

