Mecole Hardman will not practice Tuesday

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has not played since being activated from injured reserve late in the regular season and this week isn’t getting off on the right foot.

Hardman has been sidelined by a pelvis injury and head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the wideout will remain out of practice as they begin on-field preparations for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

“It’s not responding the way he wants it to,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Hardman last played in Week Nine. He had 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt.

Reid said that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) will take part in Tuesday’s practice.