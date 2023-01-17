Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ playoff schedule: “TV is king”

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy has become a rich man coaching football, and he understands where that money comes from.

Asked today about the Cowboys’ short work week thanks to a playoff schedule that had them playing on Monday night at Tampa Bay and then on Sunday afternoon at San Francisco,

“TV is king. What are you going to say?” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not a concern. We’ve got plenty of time to get ready. We’re not stressed about it at all.”

McCarthy is right, and his reasoning is the same as that of his boss, Jerry Jones, who also said it’s a non-issue.

If anything, McCarthy said, his team might thrive in a short week.

“I think it’s going to serve us well. We’ll have less sleep, and we’ll be grumpy,” McCarthy said.