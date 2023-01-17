Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ playoff schedule: “TV is king”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2023, 6:21 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Mike McCarthy has become a rich man coaching football, and he understands where that money comes from.

Asked today about the Cowboys’ short work week thanks to a playoff schedule that had them playing on Monday night at Tampa Bay and then on Sunday afternoon at San Francisco,

TV is king. What are you going to say?” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not a concern. We’ve got plenty of time to get ready. We’re not stressed about it at all.”

McCarthy is right, and his reasoning is the same as that of his boss, Jerry Jones, who also said it’s a non-issue.

If anything, McCarthy said, his team might thrive in a short week.

“I think it’s going to serve us well. We’ll have less sleep, and we’ll be grumpy,” McCarthy said.

9 responses to “Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ playoff schedule: “TV is king”

  2. Yes….move the game to Tuesday for “America’s Team.” Why whine about a Sunday game?….they could have made them play Saturday.

  3. Really really tired of this “short week” goop.
    Sunday then Thursday is a short week.
    But one day?
    C’mon guys…

  6. Four teams, San Francisco, Seattle, Jacksonville and the Chargers played on a short week during the wildcard round while the Cowboys played on an extended week. The Giants are playing on the short week this week, as are the Cowboys. Dallas is acting as if they’re the only team that’s affected negatively by the schedule. I guess they’re already putting up their excuses for their loss on Sunday

  7. No clue why commenters are busting on McCarthy, he deflected the question asked of him and said it was a non-issue? Maybe you guys don’t like him/Cowboys, but jeeeezz.

  9. The new NFL/WWE get your popcorn,place your bets then swear none of the games are scripted.

