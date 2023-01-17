Monti Ossenfort: Ego will not be tolerated in this organization

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort held his first press conference since getting the job on Tuesday and he discussed the kind of players he wants to see join the team in the future.

Team owner Michael Bidwill said that he and Ossenfort agreed that the Cardinals “need more accountability” than they’ve had in past seasons. Ossenfort expanded on that during his time at the podium.

“We’re not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. [We want] people that are willing to put the team first every step of the way.”

No one mentioned any specific players, but it’s hard not to hear those comments and not think about last offseason’s issue regarding a provision in quarterback Kyler Murray‘s contract regarding how much film he watches. That clause was eventually removed from the deal and Murray’s ACL rehab is the more pressing issue at present, but it will be interesting to see how Ossenfort’s outlook guides the team’s offseason moves.

  4. My expectation, prior to that statement about ego, was that Flores would be the new HC. One of the biggest issues Flores had in Miami, reportedly, was his personality. Is he a big ego guy? Might not mesh with Monti’s statement

  5. There is a lot of Vrabel influence here. He doesn’t want part time pros for part of the year. He wants players committed full time to making themselves and their team better. Kyler will need to simultaneously rehab his knee and rehab his approach to be successful. There was a reason that study clause was in there.

  6. BB’s thumbprint continues to be all over the league. Good start for Monti in Arizona. Now, the Bidwill’s just need to not be cheap and stay out of the way. My guess is Murrary will be dealt quietly as soon as possible after next season.

  9. It would be something if Monti drafted a QB at number 3.
    Hopefully this would signal Murray ain’t safe, good thing the $240 million contract isn’t fully guaranteed.

    Just half.

  10. As someone who is decidedly NOT a Cardinals fan, I hope they keep their 2 guys with the biggest ego’s: Murray and Hopkins.

  12. “What do you mean, the QB is playing video games instead of studying the playbook? This stops now!”

    (Cell phone rings, call from owner)

    “What’s that, Mr. Bidwell? Oh, okay, Mr. Bidwell.”

    (Hangs up, curses to himself in what will be the first of many times.)

