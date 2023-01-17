Monti Ossenfort: Ego will not be tolerated in this organization

USA Today Sports

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort held his first press conference since getting the job on Tuesday and he discussed the kind of players he wants to see join the team in the future.

Team owner Michael Bidwill said that he and Ossenfort agreed that the Cardinals “need more accountability” than they’ve had in past seasons. Ossenfort expanded on that during his time at the podium.

“We’re not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. [We want] people that are willing to put the team first every step of the way.”

No one mentioned any specific players, but it’s hard not to hear those comments and not think about last offseason’s issue regarding a provision in quarterback Kyler Murray‘s contract regarding how much film he watches. That clause was eventually removed from the deal and Murray’s ACL rehab is the more pressing issue at present, but it will be interesting to see how Ossenfort’s outlook guides the team’s offseason moves.