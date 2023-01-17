NFL should delay all head-coaching interviews until after the Super Bowl

January 17, 2023
Any team that fires its head coach needs to start looking for a new one quickly. That process, however, infringes on the ability of other teams to get full focus from all members of their current coaching staff.

It’s a problem that arises every year during the NFL playoffs. Teams looking for head coaches want to interview coordinators from teams that are preparing for playoff games.

No matter what anyone says about the ability to do both, it’s false. To properly prepare for that next playoff game, every member of the coaching staff must devote every waking moment to the challenge.

Work, eat, sleep. With heavy emphasis on the first one. Every minute spent preparing for the interview, submitting to it, and/or reflecting on it becomes one less minute that is available to strategize, to study film, to brainstorm — or if nothing else to get a little extra sleep or food or whatever to balance out the time needed to do the current job right.

As explained previously (and in Playmakers), assistant coaches who are under consideration for head-coaching jobs necessarily are distracted. It becomes a major focus for them. Why wouldn’t it be?

It’s everything they’ve ever worked for. It’s significantly more money than they’re currently making. It changes everything for the coach and his family.

As a wise man once explained it, when the assistant coach comes home after a hard day of preparing for the next playoff game, the coach’s spouse or significant other will be less inclined to ask about the nuances of the planning for the next game and more inclined to ask whether there’s an update on the possibility that the coach’s ship has come in.

Look at the Cowboys. They need defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be fully focused on coming up with a plan to deal with Kyle Shanahan, Quinn’s former offensive coordinator in Atlanta. Beyond the Cowboys having two fewer days to get ready, Quinn will be interviewing with the Broncos on Friday.

It shouldn’t be that way. All interviews should be delayed until after the Super Bowl.

Yes, it delays the process of getting a new coaching staff in place and up to speed. But it allows the teams who have made it to the playoffs to get full and complete focus from their coaching staff because the coaches start talking to other teams about bigger jobs.

It also might get teams to be more deliberate about making changes. Maybe some teams won’t feel compelled to make a quick decision, since they won’t get left behind if they take time to decide on whether to make a change. Maybe some teams, after doing more homework on potential coaching options, will decide to stick with the coach they have.

Either way, teams like the Cowboys will get the full focus from an assistant like Quinn during a week in which that focus is desperately needed.

  2. I agree with this….I think that most people do. I guess it makes too much sense for the NFL to actually implement it.

  5. Why? Teams are free to wait if they want to. They should know by now that the race to hire first rarely turns out that well anyway.

  7. I guess the counter argument could be that as a head coach you don’t just get to focus on the next thing. There’s a million things coming at you and as an assistant coach interviewing during the playoffs you get to demonstrate how you manage being in the hurricane yourself.

  8. It would be a sham. Just like agents not contacting other teams when their player is under contract. Coaches would interview on the QT. Parcells to the Jets is an example.

  9. I agree 100%. The league should want playoff teams to maintain their total focus until after they are eliminated. Having coaches prepare for interviews instead of opponents is unfair to the players

  11. It’s not a perfect system, that’s for sure, but Quinn has been preparing for the playoffs for a month and I’m sure his pitch is more or less the same as last year. Mix in the work of his position coaches and he can probably spare a couple of hours on Friday to do a Zoom, or meet at the hotel across the street from The Star.

  13. I agree with this all the way. No coaching interviews should be conducted until after the Super Bowl. There should be an NFL rule that takes care of this matter and the dust will settle after the Super Bowl.

